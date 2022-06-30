When the reversal of Roe v. Wade was announced by the Supreme Court last week, people across the country expressed mixed emotions about the decision.
At the same time, Kansas became a battleground state, where residents will have the opportunity to vote on the Value Them Both Amendment on Aug. 2. If passed, the amendment would alter the state constitution and government funding for abortion and the right to an abortion.
The Roe v. Wade reversal was a wake-up call for many people, said Ashley All, a member of Kansans for Constitutional Freedom. The coalition is made of bipartisan groups working to promote reproductive rights.
“If we don’t act, if we don’t stop this amendment, young people, our children are going to grow up with fewer constitutional rights than their parents, and even their grandparents had, and that’s pretty shocking,” All said. “The decision reinforces how critical it is that we protect our constitutional rights in Kansas and vote no on August 2.”
Although it’s essential that all age groups are engaged in the political process, most coalitions involved in the election have centered their efforts on young people, such as making sure they’re registered to vote.
“We’ve been doing a lot of outreach, and our organizations are doing outreach to younger voters,” All said. “This is for them. They have the majority of their reproductive lives ahead of them.”
Young people have gotten involved in organizing themselves, including two pro-abortion rights groups — SURGE (Students United for Reproductive and Gender Equity) at KU, and Vote Neigh, an off-shoot of the Kansas Youth Power Coalition.
There isn’t much education surrounding voting “no” in August, and an engaging social media campaign is a way to interact with young voters, said Rija Nazir, lead organizer of Vote Neigh.
According to her, Instagram is the most valuable tool for Vote Neigh, and many voters can be reached through the platform.
“Through the pandemic, young people revolutionized what it means to be a digital organizer,” Nazir said. “We took advantage of that and started to reach out to people in an easier and more accessible way.”
Liberty Rockhold is a sophomore at the University of Kansas and a SURGE member. Rockhold created a pro-abortion rights Instagram page for students at the University. She said SURGE has been engaging with potential voters through social media to get the word out about the election.
“[Organizing] has definitely ramped up since the reversal,” Rockhold said. “We’re doing a lot of work through social media, as well as going to a lot of local events, rallies and protests to try to table and reach out to voters that way.”
Value Them Both is the coalition promoting the “yes” vote for Aug. 2, and grassroots organizing has been an important strategy on the anti-abortion front, according to Value Them Both member Mackenzie Haddix.
“We’ve been doing this for a little over six months now; we’ve been going door to door and talking to Kansans,” Haddix said.
Haddix recently graduated from Fort Hays State University and recognizes college students' critical role in this election.
“One part that people on both sides of the aisle can agree on — we don’t want our state tax dollars funding abortions,” Haddix said. “These are common-sense restrictions.”
What does the Value Them Both amendment mean for Kansans?
In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that abortions were protected in Kansas under the state’s Bill of Rights. If “yes” votes win the amendment vote, abortions and government funding for abortions would no longer be protected under the constitution. If a simple majority of voters choose “no,” nothing in the constitution will change.
Four clinics in Kansas currently offer abortion services, including a Planned Parenthood in Overland Park. At this clinic, the abortion pill is offered up until 11 weeks, and an in-clinic abortion is offered up until 21 weeks and six days after the start of someone’s last menstrual period.
Right now, a 24-hour waiting period is required between someone being given information about abortion and the actual procedure. Minors in Kansas need parental notification and someone 21 years or older with them.
If the amendment passes, these rules could be changed by the Kansas legislature, which is likely, given past actions.
With Missouri banning almost all abortions last week, it’s also likely people seeking one will cross state lines, as long as the procedure is legally protected in Kansas. Rockhold says it’s crucial to protect these people.
“Voting no to keep abortion legal in Kansas not only helps Kansans but also people from Missouri or Oklahoma who no longer have that right in their home state and they need to travel to Kansas to receive the care that they need,” Rockhold said.
Haddix sees it differently.
“I think Kansans can agree that we don’t want to become a destination for abortions in the Midwest,” Haddix said. “We want limits and safety standards to not only protect the women that live here, but the ones who visit here as well.”
Aug. 2 primary election
The last day to register to vote in Kansas is July 12, and the primary election will take place on Aug. 2. The language used in the amendment can be found here.
“People become discouraged during elections because there’s always this idea of a higher power, like an electoral college, changing what your vote means,” Nazir said. “I want people to know, when you vote no, you are voting no, and that’s what counts.”