Newspapers generally advocate for a solemn separation between news and opinion. The University Daily Kansan, however, takes it a step further: opinion editors and columnists are barred from participating in news reporting, citing reasons for news objectivity and independence.
I argued earlier that the judiciary, as represented by jurists, is inherently political. All humans are. If we affirm that premise, then would the prohibition against opinion editors stand?
In 2011, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified cell phones as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” a classification that includes more than 200 other agents.
While The Sun and Daily Express choose DDT and exhaust fume as analogies for other agents in the classification, The Guardian and The Times chose the relatively benign “working at the dry cleaners” and coffee, respectively. In context, all those fall within the same classification, but the strength of evidence for carcinogenicity, as well as public perception, of each differs widely. The comparison, therefore, introduced bais to the report.
Another example: The Canadian National Democratic Party raised the corporate tax from 10% to 12%, after which newspapers reported an increase of either 2% or by 20%. Both interpretations are arguably correct, albeit biased.
Factual reporting is anything but objective. Every word has meaning and connotations within which biases linger. We may accede to a list of terms that we deem objective, but we must also agree to specific contexts that make them objective. After that, we must limit their use in public discourse to mitigate the faintest saturation of bias. In other words, we must preserve words — an idea many have proposed throughout history, but which ultimately failed.
Newspapers that discriminate based on the section of the columnist or writer are parochial. If an opinion columnist is knowledgeable about patent law, for example, then they are as qualified as anyone else to write about a recent event. In fact, they may be more qualified than their on-site newspaper law correspondent if the topic falls within their purview.
A common critique is that columnists already acknowledged their bias or partisanship and therefore cannot be trusted to write a (relatively) objective news account. This is a real, though naïve, concern.
Suppose a reporter rants about Justice Clearance Thomas to their spouse. Now, the following month, the news agency asks the reporter to write a news article about Justice Thomas. Is it ethical to do so?
Most reporters would say yes. This was a private conversation, they say. This response, however, only leads to even more questions about limits: what about a dinner party, a speech, a presidential campaign? In between those extremes areas lies a grey area.
We must either argue that all recuse themselves if they had expressed any prejudiced opinion, however old it was, or that everyone be permitted to write anything – including a polemic – for the dissemination of ideas in a democracy, even under an authoritative, data-driven newspaper.
But a vocalized third option exists, reconciling the two positions.
Reporters must disclose all discussions or reports, and content therein, about the topic at hand with a special subheading about why that previous divulgence would not influence their perceived impartiality. Only then can they proceed to write the coverage, leaving the reader to adjudicate on their objectivity or lack thereof.
Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer maintained that judges act in good faith. So do news reporters and columnists – for the most part. Readers must give them the benefit of the doubt, with due evidence and rationality. Unlike judges, journalists can be dismissed for lack of (relative) objectivity. So, if journalists accompany their writings with a document that clearly explicates all contact they had regarding the topic in addition to a justification why that would not qualify as a conflict of interest, then the role of the media as a linkage institution would strengthen. The news agency upheld by proxy a more demanding form of transparency
And if opinions columnists are well regarded in their other research fields, then they, too, should have the benefit of the doubt – with due skepticism. If the cause of the coverage is so extenuating and the content itself lacks any perceived bias by a consensus of an objective preliminary circle of readers and specialists, then the agency can publish the report. And with it, it must attach a paper trail.
I thus ask the UDK and all other news agencies to expand their ethics and acknowledge the partisanship and diversity that all humans, including reporters, share. There are codes of ethics that are absolute, such as intentional dishonesty or plagiarism, but those that have no basis in psychology and science cannot coexist in our postmodern society. We must reform them and sanction greater diversity of thought.