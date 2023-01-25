Whether I’m in joggers and a sweatshirt or a bathing suit at the beach, I’ve always been told to be wary of what I post on social media. I’m constantly reminded that future employers won’t hire me if I post something that’s “too revealing.”
I most recently experienced this during Halloween when I wanted to show off my cute orange fairy costume that I had spent way too much money on. For the older folks, I think it was a bit much. However, I didn’t care much because I thought I looked amazing. For my mom, this didn’t sit well.
While I understand that a majority of companies check their potential employees' social media to see the “real” version of you and not the interview version, I don’t think a revealing outfit has anything to do with how well you will perform your job. Revealing pictures don’t determine the type of employee you are or how professional you are.
Interestingly enough, some of the most-looked-up-to people in history were those who appreciated a bit of nudity, especially during the Renaissance, when artists worked closely with physicians to depict and discover findings of the human body.
If you don’t believe me, just make your way into the Metropolitan Museum of Art. You’ll see an eyeful of nude sculptures and paintings.
While nudity was once seen as a precious and prestigious art form, it has now been sexualized to the highest degree.
Nudity is even used throughout the more recent art forms like modeling. Kendall Jenner walked the runway in a see-through top with nothing to hide her underneath. Again, no one scrutinized her for walking with her breasts out at the age of 19. Instead, it made her more desirable to work with because she was willing to cooperate with the designers and their vision.
What makes these art forms and my Halloween costume different? How come one is seen as inspired and the other distasteful?
It's interesting to me how designers and the rich and famous are commended for their innovative and campy pieces. Yet, for regular people, this is seen as unprofessional and, for lack of better words, sleazy. If anything, companies are just sexualizing the clothing choices of regular people and using that to make assumptions about their capabilities.
This, I believe, comes down to our culture. For decades, modesty was enforced. Not only was the culture of modesty influenced by religious beliefs and values, but it has been an excuse for sexual assault. This is seen even within the structure of school dress codes — with girls having more restrictions on what they can’t wear.
Unfortunately, this same culture has carried on into the workforce. A study done by Oregon State University ran an experiment regarding workplace prejudices with regard to work competency and women's apparel.
The researchers created two separate profiles of the same girl and showed them to the participants. One profile showed a picture of the girl in jeans, a t-shirt and a scarf, while the other depicted the girl in a red dress with a thigh-high slit and a garter. The participants were asked to assess the profile they received and rate her physical attractiveness, social attractiveness and task competency. The results confirmed that women who dressed more provocatively were predicted to have a low task competence, therefore hurting their credibility and chances of getting a job.
As sexism continues to come into the topic of conversation and new generations come into positions of leadership, I am hopeful that the issue of what one wears in a picture won’t determine a person's professional capabilities.
The assumption one makes about what top or bottoms I wear just isn’t justifiable. I can be sexy and great at my job, believe it or not.