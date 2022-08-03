Today, I am proud to be a Kansan.
Hundreds of thousands of Kansans, representing a much larger turnout than in previous primary elections, voted against amending the Kansas State Constitution to allow further legislatures to impose restrictions on abortion access.
Kansans shot down the Value Them Both amendment by an impressive margin, with 59% of Kansans voting no with 99% of polls reported.
The resounding pro-choice vote provides a powerful message to Supreme Court justices and pro-life politicians: restrictions on a woman’s bodily autonomy are not welcome in Kansas.
More importantly, we will forever be the free state and fight to protect freedom.
As a young liberal growing up in Kansas, I had never truly felt like my vote mattered. Every November on election day, I watched hopelessly as Kansas turned and stayed red for my entire life. In every election I was able to participate in, I cast my blue vote knowing that it would ultimately lead to nothing.
But this election was empowering. As I watched the “no” votes pour in, I felt powerful. My voice mattered.
But what I saw throughout this election cycle went deeper than that — it showed me how powerful my generation is. Between mass social media canvassing and awareness campaigns and a large voter turnout rate, we let our voices be heard and won.
This election should serve as an important lesson: voting is not only our civic duty but also an incredible source of power. Voting is how voices are heard — and listened to.
It’s estimated that 60% of Americans vote in presidential elections compared to 20% in midterm elections. This vote proved that every election matters, and we must exercise our civic duty every chance we have.
Because primary elections are known to yield historically low voter turnout rates, many expected that putting the amendment on the ballot during the primaries would discourage Kansans from participating. They were wrong.
Notably, I am overjoyed by Kansans’ decision to protect abortion access state-wide, and I applaud every voter who used their voice to save thousands of lives.
We Kansans have spoken loud and clear: we trust women, and abortion must stay safe and legal.