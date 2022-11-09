To those who are afraid of change, the Kansas Midterm Election that occurred yesterday is for you.
When I woke up this morning, I raced to see the Election turnout. I wasn’t surprised to see that many of those who won were reelected. Do not get me wrong, as happy as I am to see that Gov. Laura Kelly was reelected and that Sharice Davids — District 3 U.S. House Representative — will also go on to serve another term, I was disappointed that the Republican party was still the favored choice in the state of Kansas.
Unlike earlier campaigns, social issues have been more prevalent and the value we place in them has grown. Maybe I was just an innocent child who wasn’t fully aware of what was truly going on, but with the prevalence of topics such as religion and women's rights, these issues have become even more important for candidates to address.
District 1 elect Tracey Mann didn’t exactly receive this memo and instead focused his campaign on the growth and protection of agriculture as well as the growth of our economy which is essential to his district. ⠀Mann’s opening line on his website said “agriculture is the heartbeat of America, the Big First, and the top priority for me in Congress.”
Beyond just making agriculture his top priority, it also seems that Mann supposedly wants to continue suppressing women's rights to their own bodies. While Mann has supported over 20 pro-life bills, he continues to prove his lack of care and understanding when he only attached a graphic and links to his past statements.
I find it quite confusing that someone who is passionate enough to suppress bills that protect the health and safety of a woman who has been unwillingly impregnated or is endangered due to complications in childbirth barely addresses the topic within his campaign.
Mann's presentation of the issue is symbolic of the larger picture — it's an attempt to silence.
I am afraid that his opponent James "Jimmy" Beard didn’t stand much of a chance anyway considering he was new to the scene and didn’t seem to have the resources for a big campaign with minimal resources given to him by the DNC.
District 4 elect Ron Estes being another one who is very polarizing. Estes stated within his campaign that one of his “top priorities will be to defund Planned Parenthood.”
When talking on the Second Amendment, Estes mentioned nothing about his plans on keeping weapons safe, and instead just mentioned how he was going to make it accessible for citizens to bear arms.
How he plans on defunding Planned Parenthood while promoting gun usage is beyond me. Estes is pro-life when the fetus is involved, however, thousands are dying from mass shootings within the U.S. How come he will not impose any real restrictions on gun usage? It’s seems like it is a little hypocritical.
It is incredibly refreshing to see Sharice Davids win against Amanda Adkins — an advocate against her what is believed to be her own rights.
I am hopeful in Davids abilities to bring equality to Kansans who don’t identify as a straight white male. Davids was able to help pass the Equality Act, which outlawed discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The biggest accomplishment of this election was when it was announced that Gov. Laura Kelly would be holding office once again.
In an overwhelmingly red state, it’s comforting to see that someone who stands for compromise and compassion will yet again be in office.
Unlike most Republicans who use the term “Democrats” as a way of polarization, Gov. Laura Kelly says she wants to bring both parties together to create a cohesive, equal society, which is something I have been waiting to hear for an incredibly long time.
I would like to think that right always prevails.
In the case of the government, I hope that we are slowly moving toward a world a little more just and a little more equal.