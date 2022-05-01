On May 5, the Hall Center and the Project on the History of Black Writing will host a virtual conversation with Alice Walker, in honor of the recent publication of her journals, Gathering Blossoms Under Fire. As a prize-winning pioneer of Black feminist fiction and poetry and a long-term fighter for freedom and racial and gender equality, her visit to KU is noteworthy, and I encourage anyone interested to attend. However, she has also stirred controversy in recent years even in progressive circles where she is admired, drawing charges of antisemitism. Rather than engage in tired cancel-culture rhetoric, I think the KU community can see this visit as a learning opportunity. As a Religious Studies professor, I believe my field has something to contribute.
The antisemitism charges stem from two main sources. First, Walker’s repeated and enthusiastic endorsements of the British conspiracy theorist David Icke, who has claimed that global affairs are secretly manipulated by an inter-dimensional race of reptilian beings disguised as humans, and second, a 2017 poem by Walker entitled “It is Our (Frightful) Duty to Study the Talmud.” Debating Icke’s texts would draw us into a morass of bizarre claims about the relative prominence of Jews among Icke’s lizard-people, so let’s focus on the poem. There, Walker names the Talmud, the ancient rabbinic text studied by millions of Jews daily, as the source of not only the Israeli oppression of Palestinians, but war and oppression in general.
To be clear—the problem is not critique of Israeli policy. Walker recommends that her readers research the Talmud by watching YouTube videos, from which they will supposedly learn that this sacred Jewish text advocates child rape and the enslavement and slaughter of non-Jews. Jesus is presented as having been crucified for refusing Jewish chosenness, and the Palestinians are re-interpreted as representatives of all non-Jews. When questioned about this poem by a New York Times reporter last week, Walker answered that her criticism is “not of Jewish people but of Israel, as well as of the ancient texts and practices of all religions.” Whether for reasons of journalistic style or simple inability to press further, the reporter let this response stand. However, in my view, this defense from Walker should not be the end of the matter, but rather the beginning of a new discussion.
Walker’s characterization of the Talmud is outrageous and ignorant. YouTube is an unreliable source for research into the texts or practices of any religious community. More important than what is in the text, however, is the account of humanity represented by Walker’s effort to isolate and extract “problematic” passages. The same process is used by Islamophobes who say “if you want to understand terrorism, study the Qur’an”—as if the ancient text contains all the clues to otherwise inscrutable human behavior. Religious believers are not robots, controlled by their texts. And states are not computers programmed by religions. So why does Walker, a writer and poet renowned for her ability to evoke the human through words, think they are?
Walker understands herself to represent a more progressive, enlightened view than that of traditional religion. She writes from within the wider stream of western esoteric spirituality that includes New Age and neo-paganism, which hold that all religions are essentially the same, at their ethical core, but that elite authorities within each religion impose extraneous rules to bolster their own power; therefore, we must attack and dissolve these rules through the overwhelming power of love.
What Walker may not realize is that this “spiritual, not religious” narrative is identical to the traditional anti-Judaic narratives of Latin Christendom. Following the Apostle Paul in 2 Corinthians 3:6 (“the letter kills, but the spirit gives life”), the Church portrayed Jews as stubborn, fanatically wedded to their obsolete Law. This medieval image of Jews as frozen in time, having been superseded by Christianity, served as the template for European portrayals of Native Americans, Africans, and colonized peoples as savages with no history. Christian supersessionism even provided inspiration for secular claims to have superseded Christianity. Walker’s poem, which simultaneously claims to interrogate Christian “programming” while also hailing Jesus as “a committed Revolutionary,” embodies this paradox. Walker may reject Christianity, but Judaism still represents the ultimate source of Boundaries, and thus of evil.
Walker’s love rhetoric is not innocent, and her neo-pagan spiritualism is not as different from the patriarchal monotheism she rejects as she would like to think. In fact, it reenacts the very gestures of exclusion it condemns. I do not propose that Alice Walker be “cancelled,” or that this lapse in imaginative sympathy vitiates all her prior contributions to public life. However, we must understand religious literacy as a fundamental component of any project seeking to embody compassion for all people. And such research should not be conducted on YouTube.
Samuel Hayim Brody is an associate professor in the Department of Religious Studies.