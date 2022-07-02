On April 29th, a tornado swept through the town of Andover, Kansas, destroying homes and businesses in its wake. Local authorities estimate the tornado demolished 50 to 100 structures and inflicted a handful of minor injuries. Certainly, the damage proved a scare for the local community, but should this carnage serve as a warning against the rise in global temperatures?
This tornado comes just three days after the 31-year anniversary of an F-5 Tornado that devastated Andover in 1991. The city has since learned that tornadoes are unavoidable natural disasters whose damage can only be stymied through reinforced infrastructure in tornado-prone areas and early tornado detection.
Some of that mitigated damage seen may be attributed to that gained knowledge in infrastructure and detection when comparing the city’s two tornadoes.
In these thirty years of preparation, Andover has stepped up to the plate; but with the looming threat of climate change, scientists predict that increased global temperatures may heighten the intensity and frequency of these tornadoes, hindering the ability of tornado-prone cities to combat such natural disasters. While this tornado was not directly correlated to climate change, the Andover Tornado may be a precursor to a future of recurring tornadoes if the effects of climate change are exacerbated.
According to National Geographic, Kansas and neighboring states lie within an area dubbed “Tornado Alley” due to the region’s susceptibility to weather conditions that favor the development of tornadoes. These conditions include warm, moist air; unstable atmosphere; and the occurrence of wind shear.
Predictive weather models indicate that as global temperatures rise, the hotter air will hold more moisture, which in turn causes an increase in atmospheric instability. The last condition, wind shear, is expected to diminish due to climate change; however, it remains unknown whether the increased moisture and atmospheric instability will be enough to override this potential decrease in wind shear.
However, there is a caveat to this change of atmospheric dynamics. Officially, studies are inconclusive as to whether this will cause tornadoes to become more frequent, only implicating that the future environment produced by rising global temperatures will favor the generation of storms that create tornadoes.
Scientists have evidence to support the causation of rising global temperatures and the growing intensity of severe weather events — except for tornadoes. Due to the limited data, high yearly variability and small size of formation, the tornado remains a meteorological phenomenon that we still know strikingly little about — making it an all the more unpredictable potential threat of climate change.
As of now, there is no real evidence that tornadoes are currently happening more often as a result of climate change according to National Geographic Society Research. However, there is an eastward shift that suggests that tornadoes themselves are moving out of “Tornado Alley” as a result of climate change. This could mean that homes and businesses with infrastructure unprepared for tornadoes could be hit by these natural disasters in the coming future.
Andover is certainly a microcosm within the national scope of annual tornadoes, but it does give perspective to Kansans as to what exactly is at stake with the national issue of climate change. Those of us in land-locked states may feel safe from the rising frequency and intensity of hurricanes brought on about from climate change; but in reality, tornadoes, among other unpredictable weathering patterns, may be just as much a threat of climate change as any other.