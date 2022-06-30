Let’s go back to when Andrew Wiggins arrived in Lawrence, Kansas.
Wiggins joined the Kansas team on June 19, 2013, as the heralded the No. 1 five-star recruit in the country that had just joined Bill Self’s blue-blooded program.
He dominated the college basketball landscape during his lone season at KU, leading the Jayhawks to a 25-10 record, a Big 12 Regular Season Championship, and the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. Wiggins averaged 17.1 points per game (ppg), 5.9 rebounds per game (rpg), and shot 44.8% from the field and 34.1% of his three-point attempts in his freshman year at Kansas.
Wiggins declared for the 2014 NBA Draft, and NBA scouts were drooling at his potential — a six-foot-eight wing with a seven-foot wingspan paired perfectly with upper-echelon athletic ability to jump out the gym. NBA scouts thought he would immediately develop into one of the NBA’s premier two-way threats that could be the quintessential definition of a one-through-five defender.
The hype behind Andrew Wiggins was so strong that they coined him the “Maple Jordan” regarding his potential to be the Canadian version of His Airness, Michael Jordan. The Cleveland Cavaliers held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year and drafted Wiggins, making him the second Canadian player ever drafted first overall behind Anthony Bennett. However, his future wouldn’t be in Cleveland due to the return of LeBron James.
The day ingrained into many Timberwolves fans is August 23, 2014: a three-team trade occurred involving the Cavaliers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Philadelphia 76ers, which sent Wiggins to the Timberwolves for Kevin Love. Timberwolves fans were ecstatic for the future, with Zach LaVine and Wiggins being the two hopeful franchise cornerstones.
The best part was that Andrew Wiggins didn’t disappoint, averaging 16.9 ppg and 4.6 rpg while shooting 43.7% from the field to winning the 2014-2015 NBA Rookie of the Year. The following season, the Timberwolves drafted Karl-Anthony Towns, creating even more optimism for the Timberwolves faithful. Unfortunately, the years progressed, and to no avail, the Timberwolves didn’t make the playoffs in Wiggins’ first four seasons.
Wiggins peaked as an inefficient, barely 20-points-per-game scorer in Minnesota, shooting 33.2 percent from three and a true shooting percentage of 52.1%. True shooting is a metric combining all three shooting percentages and attempts to give an accurate measurement of players shooting efficiency, and the league average is 55%.
His lack of effort on defense, culminating with his shot-chucking style of offense, made Timberwolves even angrier with his lack of improvement when Wiggins received a five-year, $148 million contract extension with the Timberwolves before the 2017-2018 season.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler practiced with the team for the first time since requesting a trade from Minnesota, playing with Minnesota's reserves in scrimmages and left the Timberwolves’ starters "mesmerized with him taking end-of-the-bench players and running the table on the regulars," while yelling at Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden at practice, "You f--king need me, Scott. You can't win without me."
This was the breaking point for Andrew Wiggins and the Timberwolves, and the excerpt exemplifies Jimmy Butler’s perspective of Andrew Wiggins and the other Timberwolves starters in 2018 before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.
A few months later, after one of the most efficient statistical starts to Wiggins’ career, there was hope within the Timberwolves fan-hood that he had finally turned a corner in his development. However, on February 6, 2020, Wiggins and two draft picks were traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jacob Evans, D'Angelo Russell, and Omari Spellman.
This is where the story begins to get interesting because everyone in the NBA from coaches, executives, fans and even the players had written Andrew Wiggins off as a bust, as an underachiever — someone who lacked the ambition to be great.
Last season, his first full one with the Warriors, he contested 1,017 shots, per NBA Stats. He became the first Warrior to defend a thousand field goals since Green did 1,208 in 2016-17. That's not all Andrew Wiggins accomplished.
Wiggins, through 156 regular-season games, has shot 38.4% from three-point range on 5.3 attempts per game compared to 33.2% on 3.5 attempts per game through 442 games with the Timberwolves. This past season, he was named as a starter of the Western Conference team for the 2022 NBA All-Star game.
Everything so far that has happened with Andrew Wiggins during the 156 regular-season games has been a sigh of relief in terms of his development. However, these 2022 NBA Playoffs have been nothing short of remarkable.
Andrew Wiggins has become the epitome of a lockdown defender for the Golden State Warriors, and a two-way threat that guards the opposing team's best player and is also capable of scoring a plethora of buckets in a variety of ways on offense.
The most astonishing aspect is Wiggins' rebounding ability through the postseason, as he has been posting multiple double-doubles and through the playoffs has grabbed the second-most rebounds on the team, while averaging a block and steal per game with almost 17 points a night through the playoffs.
Even though the Warriors won the NBA Finals, they have found a long-term starter in Andrew Wiggins at the wing position.
Furthermore, if Wiggins can keep up this level of play being a lockdown defender on the perimeter while wreaking havoc in the interior with his athleticism by grabbing rebounds and blocking a shot for a full season, while maintaining his newfound offensive efficiency, he could make an All-NBA team and an All-Defense team.
Since the day the ink dried on Wiggins first contract extension in 2017, Wiggins was constantly berated as overpaid and a disappointment. Nevertheless, those days are gone. Now, Wiggins is viewed as fairly compensated for his services and is expected to negotiate a new contract extension this upcoming offseason.
All seems well for Wiggins in Golden State. He has come a long way from highly touted five-star recruit, and first overall pick, to being labeled a bust, a reclamation project and to finally being able to prove the haters wrong. The rises, the falls, and the future that is still unwritten continues to excite me. Wiggins is a story of perseverance and defines the relentless grind that is needed to be great in sports.