President Biden plans to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt. In the plan, the only people eligible for debt forgiveness are people who earn less than $125,000 a year. But wait, there’s more—if you were a recipient of the Pell Grant program, then you are eligible for up to $20,000.
This will no doubt help the student loan problem, as the plan will relieve 43 million people from a portion of their debt and will fully relieve 20 million people of their entire debt.
Something doesn’t seem right about this plan, though. It feels like how a dog would feel while sitting on the kitchen floor whining for food. While the dog wants the whole chicken dinner, it was only given a slice from the leg. Not exactly what the dog wants, but can it complain? No—at least it was given something at all.
Attaining a college degree, while not necessary, is greatly beneficial in landing a safe job. When the only way to secure a college degree is to pay thousands of dollars to an institution, a sense of predatory nature bleeds through the college’s motives. Soon, many Americans will be lifted from the predatory nature of student loans.
What frightens me is the prospect (and possibility) that this plan was meant to be a one-and-done type of action. President Biden and Congress threw the people impacted by student loans a bone so that they could go back to giving Ukraine billions of dollars in military support, promote COVID-19 vaccines, and their usual nonsense.
Even more of the usual and familiar political bickering comes in on the taxable income side of things. The White House said, “this debt relief will not be treated as taxable income for the federal income tax purposes.”
This is the equivalent of saying “Have the states figure it out,” and we all know that the states are excellent at coming to a consensus (not).
Bottom line, I don’t want to be led on to believe that progress is being made unless it’s what the people fully asked for; I know, a quite naive and foolish belief to hold when talking about government.
If there’s one thing that the American people have learned from the past couple of years it’s this: the constant streaming of conflicting information and watching politicians argue over the same problems every four years, combined with a peek into the fragility of democracy will cause even the most average, sane American start to think that maybe—just maybe—the citizen’s values aren’t the top priority in this country.