Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez–these are all household names, but for what reason?
The obsession with infamous people has become so normalized that we often value their most ordinary qualities–qualities we all have amongst ourselves. Celebrity culture has been so ingrained in our culture that we don’t even question the weirdness of it all. The influence we allow celebrities to have is absurd and quite frankly, dangerous.
Social media has taken control of our lives, and in turn is used at the advantage of those in power. Celebrities can now use social media platforms to gain publicity and market harmful products.
A post promoting a product means little to the average person, but the same Instagram post can mean millions of dollars for a celebrity. Celebrities have too much of an influence on our youth at their fingertips, and it isn’t often used for good.
The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for exploiting young audiences through social media. They pose trim, tanned and sculpted while endorsing companies that are harmful to an audience made primarily of young women. They push harmful narratives surrounding body image, which can lead to eating disorders and severe mental health issues among young people.
In 2020, Khloé Kardashian tweeted a sponsored post supporting Flat Tummy Co., a meal replacement drink promoting weight loss. This brand’s entire marketing strategy is based on convincing people that a flat stomach is not only desirable but necessary.
Actress and body positivity activist Jameela Jamil made a video in response to Kardashian’s posts sponsoring meal replacement drinks. Jamil critiques Kardashian’s post, calling the product “a scam.”
This smoothie is another tool used to profit off of the insecurities of women, and yet another example of companies marketing specifically to our need to be conventionally attractive, thereby wrongfully profiting off insecurity.
“You know what makes these women look the way they do? Personal trainers. Chefs, nutritionists, photoshop, plastic surgeons—all of which they are able to afford from the money that they receive from selling you these diet and detox products that have nothing to do with their aesthetic,” Jamil said.
Let’s face it, celebrities can suck. The influence celebrities have is abused in many ways, especially when they promote unhealthy eating habits. Although the Kardashians and their miraculous “gut-saving” teas are harmful, other celebrities don’t even acknowledge or care about the very people that give them a platform.
In 2021, rapper Travis Scott held a concert where 10 people were killed and hundreds more injured as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the stage. Astroworld Festival, the two-day event, is forever remembered as a tragedy.
Despite seeing an ambulance in the back of the crowd, Scott showed no sense of urgency or care to the problems occurring before him. Fans were even seen screaming for help and falling unconscious in the crowd, but were ultimately unheard as the show continued to proceed.
The events of that night were preventable if more attention was given to the crowd, Scott’s fans, rather than the celebrity on stage. The infatuation with celebrities to the point of causing the death of 10 people is extremely concerning for our society. Scott showed no immediate concern for his fans and yet he is still given a platform today.
He immediately bounced back from the tragedy, and was never really held accountable for his actions. He is so idolized that despite several deaths happening in front of him, he still performs at the same volume to this day. Although “Astrofest” was an unforeseen disaster, it could have been prevented.
Though celebrities don’t always have malicious or dangerous intentions, it’s important to understand that putting people on a pedestal isn’t always beneficial. Humans are imperfect and can reflect the worst of our society — praising them to the point of fame and wealth is never a good idea.
Many celebrities have what appears to be good intentions: they advocate for causes, bring awareness to issues and even donate to causes they support. Although these things are seemingly virtuous, celebrities benefit from each charitable act and public endorsement they make, whether monetarily or through publicity.
Sometimes, it's hard to remember that celebrities are real people because we have placed them on a pedestal so far from "regular" people. As a result, we tend to idolize celebrities to the point of unhealthy obsession, unconsciously becoming susceptible to the sometimes harmful and dangerous messages they project onto their loyal followers.
It’s okay — even normal — to take part in music, film and media in our culture, but it’s important to draw a firm line between admiration and adulation. We have the power to be selective in who is allowed to have a platform and audience, and therefore who we are influenced by.
The decision lies in us as to who gets the spotlight, and being selective with these decisions is vital. You can unfollow celebrities that you know are harmful, and disengage with their content. Becoming a more intentional citizen can help you to slow the push of celebrity culture.
Choosing who has this power is crucial to the future of our society. It is our responsibility to ensure that we are no longer forced to endure more indoctrination by people like the Kardashians, who force a certain unattainable body type, or Scott, who was never held responsible for the recklessness that cost lives.