KU’s Center for Sustainability (CFS) is an organization at KU that focuses on sustainable projects, including improving biking infrastructure, managing composting on campus, pushing for energy efficiency, teaching sustainability in the classroom and many other projects. Though it’s only the first step toward ensuring that KU is an institution based on environmental justice, it is an incredibly important one.
Or at least that was true a few years ago.
Before the ongoing pandemic hit, KU had a noteworthy sustainability office with four paid positions: education and outreach coordinator, a waste reduction manager, an energy program manager and a director for all sustainability initiatives. Over the past two years, a mixture of defunding positions and members of the Center leaving for other jobs has left most of these vacant or unfunded.
Today, only one of these employees remains, and the Center for Sustainability essentially no longer exists.
The website for the Center for Sustainability is still live, which gives the impression that it is still operating, but much of its information is outdated. Many of the projects listed happened more than two years ago, and several links are dead (though this is a wider issue with other KU websites as well). Funding for recycling has been cut massively, but no mention of this is present. The one employee still present on the website’s contact page manages the energy program.
KU has historically been a leader in sustainability and environmentally conscious action ever since it began one of the first environmental studies programs in the country just over fifty years ago. The founding of the Center for Sustainability less than two decades ago was another huge step in the right direction as an institution and campus. Today, other institutions across the country are trying to hire for positions that we have decided to defund and forget. The Center for Sustainability once held together initiatives across campus that create a holistic approach to environmental issues on our campus and beyond.
KU is more than just a campus; we are part of a national and global community. Our actions affect every community we are a part of, both locally and abroad. Locally, climate change is already affecting Kansas. While I write this article, the majority of Kansas is experiencing an intense drought, an event that will become only more common as time goes on. It’s just as visible in other parts of the world, too: millions were displaced by flooding in Pakistan, both the Pacific Northwest and Britain experienced intense heat waves this summer, and Hurricane Fiona cut power to nearly two-thirds of Puerto Rico in mid-September.
The fact that climate disasters are only getting worse is not exactly new information, but it bears repeating in the face of KU’s inaction. It’s not as if KU can’t take real action; we are an institution that commands hundreds of millions of dollars a year and brings in people from all over the world to live and work here. The university has a lot of power, not only directly over its campus of tens of thousands of people but also through its reach and influence. If we radically change to embrace sustainability and unite against climate change, many others will follow.
It is time that KU stops shying away from its responsibilities and once again become an environmentally conscious institution willing to walk the walk, not just greenwash the talk.
