During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine in March of 2020 many of us felt plagued by the pressures of being productive. The first few weeks of quarantine were filled with contemplation of how to keep yourself busy. Many, myself included, turned to social media to find entertainment.
TikTok was not only entertainment in and of itself but also gave lots of ideas on how to be productive – workout routines being one of them.
The Chloe Ting “2 Weeks Shred” gained lots of popularity during quarantine, where many people wanted to use this time to achieve their “body goals.” Videos circulated of people completing this challenge and posting their renewed bodies shredded with abs and defined muscles.
Many women were surrounded by pressure to complete this challenge and get immediate results. The expectations of the “2 Weeks Shred” were highly unrealistic. Your body doesn't just change drastically in two weeks from a daily workout that is less than an hour.
The Chloe Ting workout trend was extremely harmful to young people learning to have body-positive mindsets. It was a setback in the already difficult journey to self-love and acceptance.
Discouraged by the inability to change my body, this trend represented a difficult and unnecessary challenge that many young women face.
Exercise is so heavily endorsed as a means to lose weight that people often exercise with the sole purpose of losing weight or achieving their “dream body.” Instead of working out in hopes of transformative results, exercising for health is much more beneficial.
Not only does this mindset make you overall more healthy, but it also promotes body positivity and love for your body as it is now instead of how you hope it will be.
As spring break ends and summer vacations loom in the near future, people find themselves searching to attain a “beach body” to flaunt in swimwear. The idea of a “beach body” conditions us to believe that the body we exist in currently isn’t presentable.
Social media can connect people worldwide, but its effects on young women are detrimental. According to the CDC, three in five teen girls felt “persistently sad or hopeless” in 2021. That is double the feelings of sadness that teen boys felt.
Influencers like Ting and weight-loss brands profit off of the insecurities of others. I truly believe that unrealistic workout trends like Ting’s two-week shred are a ploy to receive views from people desperate to change their bodies.
On the brighter side, the body positivity movement has caused lots of changes within exercise and health culture. The idea that you should exercise for your health, not to lose weight, is a much healthier viewpoint.
Social media and trends are everywhere, but just because a trend exists doesn’t mean it’s beneficial or works.