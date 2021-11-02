Four years ago I completely cut beef from my diet.
My reasoning is twofold; consuming beef can have serious health consequences, and the cattle industry is full of abuse and neglect toward its animals.
Cutting out beef benefits the animals, the world around us as well as your overall health.
According to an Oxford University study, for every 50 grams of beef consumed daily, risk for heart disease increases by 9%. Another study linked increased beef intakes with type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, strokes and colorectal cancer.
Experts believe these health conditions occur due to the unprecedented amount of sodium and saturated fats in red meats like steaks and hamburgers.
While red meat also has some health benefits, experts say that other foods, including poultry, eggs and nuts, can provide the same nutritional benefits — if not more. Humans do not need to consume beef for health purposes.
A documentary titled 'Cowspiracy' and other films have recently brought to light the inhumane conditions of the livestock industry. Included among these conditions are practices of branding, which causes third degree burns on a cow’s skin, contraction of disease, inadequate veterinary care, overcrowding and the release of toxins inside of cattle pens.
Although they can feel and express pain, cattle endure these conditions without anesthetic.
In traditional settings, cows can live up to 25 years, but abuse and inadequate living space has shortened their lifespans in captivity to less than five years of age.
Equally as devastating, are the overwhelming effects on the environment. The livestock industry is responsible for 14.5% of global greenhouse gases; cattle are the greatest source of greenhouse gases worldwide.
A large contributor to this is the amount of methane that cows release. A greenhouse gas 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide, methane pollutes more quickly and more intensely than emissions from cars. One cow typically produces about 250-500 liters of methane daily and 220 pounds annually.
Even worse, livestock farming is one of the main causes of deforestation around the world. Activists estimate 55 square feet of rainforest are torn down per meal containing meat.
Livestock also requires substantial amounts of water. More than half of the water in the U.S. is used to grow feed for livestock, and a single cow can drink up to 50 gallons a day. Approximately 2,400 gallons of water is needed to produce a one-pound steak.
Even just switching from beef to other animal products, such as pork and chicken, saves 40,000 liters of water, 1150 square meters of land and two tons of methane — in just one year.
While entirely omitting beef from your diet is a lot to request, phasing it out is an attainable solution. By purchasing and consuming less beef, we can minimize pollution and prevent the cruel treatment of cattle.