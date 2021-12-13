Over the last 15 years, Kansas Jayhawks fans have seen most of their former basketball stars struggle to transition to the NBA, albeit with a few exceptions. It likely has to do with Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self’s style of play.
Self, for years, has run a traditional basketball set with his frontcourt — think of Joel Embiid, Udoka Azubuike, and Jeff Withey. They are all traditional back-to-the-basket bigs who are tenacious rebounders, interior enforcers, and low post scorers
These players are typically paired with an athletic wing, such as Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, and Ochai Agbaji. They can run the floor in transition with their elite athleticism. In addition, they can stretch the floor with their three-point shooting while defending the perimeter with their length and versatility.
Their backcourt is usually two smaller guards. Take Frank Mason III, Devon Dotson and Sherron Collins as examples. These guards are typically good shooters; they're agile and quick while frequently serving as the primary facilitator. The other guards are commonly the team's best perimeter defender, a secondary playmaker and lengthy. Think Mario Chalmers, Marcus Garrett, and Devonte' Graham, for example.
Self emphasizes playing hard, being smart and having fun while playing. His teams have been incredibly successful and led to multiple KU Basketball alumni making it to the NBA
According to the NBA media, Andrew Wiggins is the worst number one overall pick that isn't a bust because he has a low basketball IQ, poor instincts and a fragile ego. On the other hand, Kelly Oubre, Josh Jackson, and Xavier Henry were all five-star recruits. However, every former Jayhawk seems to encounter shooting problems during their transition into the NBA. With the exceptions of Svi Mykhailiuk, Brandon Rush, and the Morris twins, every Jayhawk has been an inefficient, inconsistent three-point shooter and scorer.
I believe this is due to Self's reluctance to accept the three-point shot as a vital asset in his offensive scheme. With the NBA game becoming smaller, more spaced, and more reliant on three-point scoring, Self is limiting his players' potential in the NBA by hindering their three-point shooting abilities. Instead, Bill Self would rather have his players score in the paint with dunks, layups or by drawing fouls.
This coaching style is ideal in college as those are the most efficient shot selections, but floor spacing and consistent and efficient scoring are king in the modern era of the NBA. A good, reliable offensive player is more challenging to find in the NBA than a well-coached defensive player. You can't teach shot creation, confidence and basketball IQ, but you can coach hard-nosed defense. This is why offense gets paid.
Josh Jackson, Kelly Oubre, Andrew Wiggins, and Xavier Henry were dominant perimeter defenders in college while possessing elite athleticism. They were drafted so high in the NBA draft because NBA scouts believed their scoring ability could develop into a consistent and efficient manner to match their defensive skills, which would help them be two-way threats for their respective teams.
Similar problems plagued Mario Chalmers, Devonte Graham and Frank Mason III, and they were fantastic defenders in college. Still, they weren't physically imposing enough to continue to be that good of defenders at the next level at the NBA level. Also, none of them developed a reliable shot to complement their games as they were elite passers or scorers, to begin with.
Former Kansas Jayhawks struggle to transition into superstars in the NBA due to their lack of preparedness from Bill Self. As a result, we've seen multiple former Jayhawks, such as Quentin Grimes and Bryce Thompson, transfer to a program that'll better prepare them for the NBA.
Bill Self chooses to train and prepare his players for what's best for the Kansas Jayhawks and not their careers, which is fine. That's why Bill Self has a lifetime contract because he wins games. His job is to develop players to continue to be one of the best college basketball programs in the nation, not be an NBA one-and-done pipeline like Kentucky, Duke, and Gonzaga.