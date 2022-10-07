Everyone feels sad sometimes, and if you’re a member of Gen Z, a lot more people than you may think are likely feeling the same way.
In 2019, the American Psychological Association reported that 45% of Generation Z said their mental health was good, which is low compared to the other generations. Further, the Pew Research Center reported that 70% of Gen Z said “anxiety and depression are significant problems among their peers.”
The question is: What makes Gen Z so sad?
Generation Z has grown up in a world filled with school shootings, sexual assault, climate change concerns, advanced technology, social media and even a pandemic — all of which contribute to the overwhelming number of mental health cases amidst the generation.
The use of technology and social media is a natural, constant part of most Gen Zers' lives. In fact, Gen Z is online for 10 hours each day. But in a world seemingly so connected, many are left feeling more alone than ever.
Social media has been linked to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, lack of sleep and motivation and poor social skills, yet Gen Z can’t seem to break the habit. According to an ExpressVPN survey of 1,500 Gen Z Americans, 86% of Generation Z said social media has a direct impact on their happiness.
The pandemic affected all generations, but Generation Z was hit especially hard. According to a study by Boston University, depression rates in ages 18-39 rose by nearly 39% in 2021. Gen Z had to radically change the educational and social aspects of their lives.
I was a senior in high school when the pandemic first became a crisis in the U.S. and along with the rest of Gen Z, I was majorly affected. I finished my last year of high school, and started my first year of college, from behind a screen and missed out on multiple events most people take for granted: graduation, senior prom, a last soccer game and more.
It wasn’t until I realized that my own sadness was shaping my life that I reflected on the idea of growing from the loss instead of avoiding it. Once I was able to accept and process the way I was feeling, I was able to move on from being sad about the pandemic and everything I missed out on.
With the world (especially the social media world) focused on happiness and positivity, sadness can make one feel unusual or isolated from the rest of the world. But you aren’t alone. It is normal — even healthy — to feel sad, the same as feeling all the different types of emotions.
Although sadness is often labeled a negative emotion, letting yourself feel sad and processing the emotion can lead to many long-term benefits. Facing your sadness directly can be the first step in moving on from it and discovering your own reality.
So yes, it is okay to be sad. In the end, it will make you feel 10 times better.
Feeling sad is a natural emotion, but if it continues for an extended period of time or prevents you from doing your daily activities, it may be a sign of a mental health condition like depression. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or mental health related distress, call 9-8-8.
