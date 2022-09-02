It’s typically around the second week of college that KU freshmen figure out their parents and teachers were way off the mark when it comes to campus living. Not everyone gets the freshmen 15. Professors actually mean well. And there aren’t parties every day — just every other day.
But with these realizations comes the uncertainty of the road ahead for some of these new Jayhawks. So, for this edition, I compiled a few questions from the flock to try and answer some concerns in rapid-fire fashion.
Here are my verdicts:
Dear Judge Drewdy,
How do I know my major is right for me/ how do I get more involved in what I want to do?
Still asking myself this one. Go for anything, literally anything: beekeeping, rock climbing, psychology research or salsa. Something to get you talking to upperclassmen with similar interests to get a more concrete definition of what your time here at KU is going to look like.
Doing something related to your major, even if you end up not liking it, will teach you necessary job and life skills more than most classes will.
Follow the calendar of student activities or browse the list of clubs and organizations at the Rock Chalk Central website.
Advisors are your friends. They can, will and want to help you reach your potential. You can schedule a hot-girl talk for just about anything you want to get involved with here.
How do I avoid the hills on campus?
Git gud. KU calves, baby.
What’s the best way to meet people?
Organize your day to expose yourself to the most interactions and follow that routine consistently. Studying at a library you like, taking a job offer or joining a club at regular intervals will make people there notice you, increasing your interactions with others.
If you are more of a house cat, leave your dorm room open and play some music to let people pop their head in and introduce themselves.
It’s all random, but embrace the chaos.
Try to do something random now and then to attract attention. I met my current roommate by T-posing and screeching the Halo theme song in a backed-up Templin elevator ride.
First year is always the most awkward with new people, and I do not envy it. But it’s definitely the time to get comfortable with clumsy interactions; the pay-off of breaking out of your shell is worth its weight in crypto.
43 is too full, what other bus should I take?
I’m assuming this problem occurs coming from campus. Right? Okay, good.
You’ll have to walk a bit for these. But coming out on top looking like our 1912 mascot is a better deal than riding the mobile sweat lodge 43.
If you’re on the hill, 38 going south is your best option. If you’re coming from Jayhawk Blvd., make sure you get off at Irving Hill and 8th (the stop right behind Hashinger Hall). The blue 42 does complete the stop between Hashinger and Ellsworth, but its route is slightly more roundabout than the 38.
For Corbin and GSP, the 10 going east should get you decently close to the dorms, but don’t forget to get off at 11th and Louisiana.
And just in case those who take the 42 are having the same problem, the 11 going south stops at McCarthy Hall near Downs and Stouffer Place. But be extra sure to check the number at the top of the bus or ask one of our fabulous bus drivers before getting on if they are taking the 11 route; bus 29 and 11 merge onto the 12 on Jayhawk Blvd. They do this because they hate you.
As always, download and look at individual bus routes on the My Bus Lawrence app.
What are some healthier meal options on campus?
Listen, I know Mrs. E’s is practically radioactive, so the dining halls at the hill and Downs are probably your best bet for campus-living food accessibility since they actively make accommodations for students with dietary requirements. Especially with the Underground and other options closing on other locations, the dining halls will be the most consistent.
DeBruce is another solid option, but only if you can resist the temptation of the twisted mac n’ cheese.
Otherwise, the Ecumenical Campus Ministries (ECM) building provides free vegan veggie lunch on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m.
KU Rec is free to all students with intramural sports, clubs and activities if overall wellness is your goal.
If you or a friend are dealing with food insecurity, please reach out to Campus Cupboard or use this list of campus and community resources. Please check out and/or donate to these organizations. Lawrence Freedgin Kansas is another community-based pantry doing their part to combat food insecurity.
Are 500-700 classes really that hard?
Class numbers are a more general guide to the class’ level of expertise but in most majors they mean next to nothing concerning difficulty. What will make or break a course is their professor. I’ve gotten an A in a 500 class with a great professor and a C in a 101 with a terrible one.
Check yourself before you wreck yourself at ratemyprofessors.com so you know what you’re getting into.
Though these were some quick hits, I hope some of the freshmen, or even returning students, could glean some resource from above. And as always, if you’re struggling with any questions I missed, report.