"Dear Judge Drewdy,
I've been working all semester trying to get an internship for the summer (or at the very least, the next school year) but to no avail. I'm an A student who’s involved in multiple extracurriculars but I can't even get to the interview stage. Am I doing something wrong? What should I do if I don't get accepted by anyone?"
Rejection — among the many modern plights all too known by undistinguished straight men with Tinder profiles — remains by far the most personal blow to anyone aspiring corporate apprentice. A simple email containing the words ‘no’ or ‘moved forward with –' can spur the most radical thoughts of inadequacy. Have I picked the right major? Am I destined for mediocrity? Did my parents prepare the basement for the long haul?
But I’m here to help keep those thoughts at bay. However undistinguished though this straight man may be, hopefully by the end of this exhausted list I can turn you out a distinguished candidate for any company (or maybe some other relevant entity). But first, we’ll start with the basics:
Resume
The presentation of a resume is, above all, essential to landing yourself in a room with your potential interviewer. Think of it as an extension of yourself in a suit – the first impression you give as you walk in a room. The smallest typo in a resume will still make its way into the room of an interviewer, just in the office’s trash can.
So pick yours up out of the trash and clean it. To do this, you’re going to want to steal a nice-looking version online and copy/paste your qualifications there.
Where can I find a nice resume template? Oh, if only there was a hyperlink that could take me to a thousand resume templates on which I could base myself off of (hint hint). Even googling “[desired career] resume samples + templates” should do nicely.
Finally, flourish the descriptions of the job descriptions you put down. Better yet, look up the job description of your previous position and copy/paste that phrasing into your own resume. The result of this particular phrasing will be bold and pedantic, but it will give the impression that your resume is a gift to the company too good to be true – because it is.
CV
A brief word on CV’s (stands for Cirriculum Vitae, who cares I know).
Whereas a resume serves as a quick and dirty version of who you are professionally, the CV is the black box, the tell-all cover story about the wonderful utilitarian zombie that is you. Go ahead and add experience you might not even have considered as of yet. Add it. Took the YouTube deep dive one night and accidentally learned C++? If it’s relevant to the job, sure.
Here's another link for more examples.
Cover Letters
Cover Letters are a cumbersome practice that some companies have considered as an optional addition to one’s application as of recently.
They’re not.
Even if an application denotes a cover letter as optional or flat out does not ask for one, send one anyway. This will serve the dual purpose of introducing yourself to the hiring manager personally as well as demonstrating yourself as the ideal and most qualified candidate for the job (and let’s be honest – even if you’re not). The impression of a personal letter will be an absolute game-changer.
You can find templates and samples here.
It’s like Facebook — bear with me. Train yourself to think that anybody who’s anybody uses it. For your purposes, this rings true. Use it. Thank me later.
In its essence, it is a walking business portfolio. It’ll attract KU alumni to connect as well as parties interested in hiring.
Try it out. Live it. Laugh it. Love it.
Resources & Connections
Reach out! Your professors and advisors are dying to help and see you succeed. Even if a company, friend or mentor doesn’t have a “Please Bother Me” sign stapled to their back, take the initiative and ask them if it’s within their power to help you reach your goals. Better to be annoying than sorry.
But more importantly, stay vigilant and alert for opportunities. LinkedIn and Indeed post internship applications weekly. Keep your eye on the University Career Center webpage as they post internship opportunities, career fairs and even courses to take that serve as an internship and college credit.
An internship or career search can feel like adding another three-credit hour class to your schedule led by a professor with a death wish to watch their students suffer. But by all means, persevere. Success in anything comes at the price of failure. So get out there and have the courage to fail at every step of the way until you get there.
Got a burning question to ask? Report to the court at askjudgedrewdy@gmail.com