Did you know Kansas gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt was a columnist for the University Daily Kansan?
That’s right, Schmidt wrote a whole 13 columns during the 1988 fall semester at the Kansan (available here and below in PDF), covering some hard-hitting and controversial issues, including taking a stance on whether peanut butter and jelly belong in the same jar (according to Schmidt, they don’t).
Other issues covered include dorm visitation hours, a “copying miracle” at the university’s library and far too many columns about the mythical Santa Claus.
I use the title columnist lightly, of course. Really, I would describe his writing as incoherent ramblings made up of hypothetical scenarios and dialogue with his “intellectual sparring partner,” a colleague with who he routinely argued about various issues, with little evidence to back up his claims.
One thing is certain: if Schmidt were a columnist under my editorship, few of them would have run.
I’ll hand it to Schmidt, though — he was a true conservative, even in college.
Throughout his 13 articles in the fall of 1988, he criticizes Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee for the 1988 presidential election. In one column, “Reagan ‘audition’ a bad precedent,” he poses a hypothetical where Dukakis is planning to retire and adds a snide “optimistic, aren't I?”
In another column, “Make your voice heard, Kansas,” he gives reasons why candidates are unfit or should be “culled” for office. Schmidt asserts that now-President Joe Biden is not “pure in mind” and that Democrat Gary Hart is not “pure in body” but implies that Republican Pat Robertson is “too pure in soul” to ever win an election, despite his deeply offensive, misogynistic and homophobic beliefs.
In another column typical of Schmidt, “Christmas, 1988: Why Santa Failed,” he poses a bizarre hypothetical story to explain why a little girl did not get gifts that year, blaming it on demanding elves wanting pay raises, liberal reindeer leading the others in animal rights demonstrations and Mrs. Claus giving a speech about sexual equality and demanding that she, too, ride in the sleigh (demanding gender equality? How ridiculous!).
Santa Claus, in this column, is also an angry professor who values education over Christmas.
Known widely by Kansas journalists as a notorious dodger of the press, it’s clear that Schmidt distrusted mainstream media even back in 1988 while working for the media.
In his column “‘88 Toilet Bowl lived up to its name,” he criticizes the practices of mainstream media outlets, such as CNN and CBS, for providing less-than-satisfactory presidential debate commentary, arguing the commentators had little to no credibility because of their professions and predictable conclusions.
In yet another column, “Labels, sound bites have a place,” he argues that throwing around labels in the 1988 election upsets both candidates, calling the liberal label dreaded.
Despite this, there are quite a few things that Schmidt seems to have changed his mind about.
Back in 1988, Schmidt was somewhat of an environmentalist. In “Make your voice heard, Kansas,” he advocates that “the environment is dying.” In another column, “Crossing fine line between the ‘Big L’s,’” he defends the actions of Lauri Maddy, who chained herself to former Kansas Governor Mike Hayden’s chair in an environmental protest.
He avows that Maddy was fighting for a just cause — criticizing Kansas’s handling of hazardous waste from chemical plants, which she alleged caused her to develop a lung disease — and said that there is justice in “using state influence and money… to guarantee that all Kansans have pollutant-free water and air.”
Nowadays, however, his views on the environment are far different.
Schmidt celebrated a Supreme Court ruling that stopped further progression of the Green New Deal, owns a natural gas lease in Labette County and has continually refused to condemn non-renewable energy sources — arguing at the gubernatorial debate hosted by KCPT that Kansas must “improve traditional energy sources” — and protested adamantly against a 2015 bill that would have cut carbon emissions by 32%.
That’s not the only view he’s gone back on, however.
In his column “Labels, sound bites have a place,” he confidently said that anyone who stereotypes people by race, creed or ideology is the brainchild of someone with a hollow head. He said it is far better to describe people by individual characteristics.
Schmidt has since leveled attacks against the vulnerable gay and transgender youth community, ranging from restricting transgender children from competing in any kind of women’s sports to stating that “biological men” should not be in women’s locker rooms or bathrooms because of their identity. In addition, he alleged that state support for drag shows is extreme and blatantly wrong, even though the event in question was not state-sponsored.
The pro-life candidate also asked the Kansas Supreme Court to rethink its 2019 abortion ruling, which established abortion as a fundamental right for women. Schmidt also has a history of voting against women’s rights to bodily autonomy. Outlawing abortion could kill thousands of women.
I guess Schmidt is the brainchild of someone with a hollow head.
In “Make your voice heard, Kansas” he harps on Republican Dan Quayle for avoiding the University on his campaign tours, arguing that KU students will vote absentee. It is the candidates, not the voters, who are actually absentees.
Schmidt did not visit the University of Kansas or Lawrence on his campaign tour, ironically.
To defend Schmidt (a phrase I never thought I would write), it would seem, according to a column titled “Be a freshman, in just one week,” that he was just like any other college student.
He admits to buying a fake I.D., buying himself drinks at Johnny’s with said fake I.D., “drinking [himself] sick” at a party, TPing sorority Gamma Phi Beta and dumping detergent into the Chi-O fountain, to name a few. In the same column, he argues ironically that KU students are pampered.
This doesn’t seem consistent with his “tough on crime” viewpoint nowadays.
I realize holding Schmidt to views he wrote in columns over three decades ago is a tough standard — I’m sure my own views will change in three decades.
Some of Schmidt’s conservative views have remained the same for decades. Others have drastically changed, especially within his views about the environment, which is perhaps a conflict of interest in light of his natural gas lease.
Kansans deserve to know how Schmidt’s political ideologies have developed — and how they have changed.
When I was first handed the Schmidt columns, I expected far worse from the conservative candidate. Still, I was pleasantly surprised when I realized most of his articles are simply typical of an inexperienced, junior columnist.
The real wonder behind these columns is not his changing beliefs but his lackluster columnist skills and irrelevant subject matter.
Schmidt just isn’t a very good columnist. He relied more on fiction storytelling than actual sources, which is perhaps why he only wrote 13 columns before leaving the Kansan staff.
Schmidt’s columns genuinely aren’t worth a second look.
The Kansan reached out to the Schmidt campaign for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.