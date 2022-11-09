After months of speculation, “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk's peremptory attempt to acquire Twitter has, at last, concluded.
While I find some small victory in the end of the galling “what if” media frenzy that followed the eccentric billionaire's endeavor to impose his will on society for the sake of “democracy” and “freedom’, Musk’s fan club and fellow champions of free speech celebrate his acquisition as a massive victory against the establishment, wokism and cancel culture they so vehemently attribute as fundamental problems in today’s society.
Musk's view on free speech can be summarized in an April Tweet:
“If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people,” he Tweeted.
Musk makes the claim that people do not want restrictions on speech as if it is self-evident, but the rationale is deeply flawed.
First, he ignores the implications of the system which made him the richest man on earth: capitalism.
Under capitalism, the only inherent ethical responsibility a company has is to deliver a profit to its shareholders. Though I wouldn’t go this far, capitalism’s most fervent supporters often argue that markets are even more effective in adhering to social values than anti-discrimination laws.
This considered, it makes sense when companies such as Starbucks, Google and M&M's change their logos during pride month, a move Musk himself has criticized for its performativity, indicating that he is aware that firms adhere to shifts in social values.
The only way for Musk to be right about the will of the people being neglected is to either contradict the ideals of a system he supports or descend into some conspiracy about the ulterior motives of firms that supersede profit.
Assuming that the heads of the majority of social media companies aren’t the woke boogeyman, reptiles in disguise or an Illuminati-esque group forgoing profit to attack free speech and tamper with the minds of free thinkers, it’s fairly easy to conclude that wokeness is merely a social consequence of people trying to regulate the ethical behavior of corporations.
Changes in Twitter's guidelines, such as the 2020 expansion to bar hate speech based on race, ethnicity and national origin, are no different.
Musk's flawed postulations about what free speech is and how it is under attack may appear innocent, but insight into the true threat to free speech and Musk's track record reveal dangerously incoherent rhetoric at best, and sinister undertones at worst.
Musk supposedly believes that free speech is at its best when restrictions on what can be said are minimal.
In the modern era, however, the more pressing problem facing free speech is not the absence of restrictions on what you can say by the government, but the opportunity of expression and the extent to which one is heard.
The former's importance is negligible due to the restrictions' conditional nature — the government protects free speech insofar as it does not pose a serious challenge to the system in which it operates.
Evidence for this claim can be found in the actions of the House Un-American Activities Committee and the passing of the Patriot Act. The absence of restrictions does not truly matter when it comes to liberty if they can be arbitrarily placed on you at any given time.
Meanwhile, the latter is where the true free speech crisis exists, as the power to express and be heard is increasingly tied to socioeconomic status.
Cambridge Researchers Martin Gilens and Benjamin Page found this is clear in the realm of public policy in a study in 2014. Their research shows preferences of ordinary citizens have a trivial effect on policy outcomes, while preferences of economic elites (starting at the 90th percentile of the income distribution) are 15 times as important, according to political scientist Larry Bartels.
The issue of socioeconomic status’s entwinement with the power of expression was expedited by the controversial 2014 supreme court ruling McCutcheon v. FEC, which found limits on campaign contributions to violate the First Amendment. This case is monumental, showing that the more money an individual has, the greater control they have over not only discourse concerning institutions but the institutions themselves.
Being more concerned with restrictions instead of the power of our words is a terrifying trap to fall into. Musk and his ultra-wealthy counterparts would love nothing more than for the majority of people to be more concerned over the right to argue over meaningless details while they perpetuate their own agendas.
Musk’s first proposed solution of changing the blue Twitter verification check mark used to confirm the identities of government officials, journalists, celebrities and other public figures be made available to anyone willing to pay $8 per month in exchange for the ability to post longer videos, have their content prioritized in replies, mentions and searches is precisely in line with the trend of skewed power of expression.
His other ideas, including the proposed layoffs of 25% of Twitter staff, and a paywall for videos, show increasing clarity that his acquisition of Twitter had nothing to do with furthering freedom, and everything to do with an attention-seeking billionaire opportunist recognizing a good grift when they see one.
What money-making opportunity Musk saw in Twitter, though, remains a mystery. Aside from the fact that his tweets regarding the matter often contain obfuscation to the point of confusion, Twitter isn’t exactly profitable — in their last quarterly earnings report, the company lost $344 million.
It’s possible he’s seemingly unaware of the plethora of contradictions in his supposed beliefs and is saying what he believes to be the truth.
Perhaps the world's richest man, whose record is littered with sketchy non-disclosure agreements and illegally firing workers involved in unionizing, is altruistic; a true man of the people at heart.
My take: Musk saw a market for an anything-goes platform for speech. He is targeting a minority who feel their voices have been drowned and silenced by the social consequences that regulate corporations. He aims to give them a voice, but for a price. Ironically, he claims they have a right to this voice, even while proclaiming the forces silencing them (the will of the people, the majority of people) are just but will make them pay to use it.
As much as we may try, it's impossible to decipher the intentions of a weird, self-righteous, arrogant, yet extraordinarily rich figure such as Musk.
And realistically, the changes to Twitter will likely be short-term and inconsequential as most people have values that do not adhere to the pay-to-say platform.
Regardless of the out-coming of Twitter as a platform, the fact that Musk was able to garner this much attention and appearance of validity to wildly unintelligible beliefs is alarming.
Musk, though blaming abstract groups such as the media and establishment, was able to (for the most part) limit analysis on his acquisition to the superficial level. Articles are focused on deciphering the circus semantics of his Tweets and what they mean for the future of the platform rather than seriously questioning the significance of the increased domination of our social spheres by the people who have greatly benefited from the processes that are destroying it.
As money becomes increasingly tied to our ability to be heard, we must look past this superficiality. Doing such requires a synthesis of intro and extrospection that considers the dueling values of the absence of restriction and power of expression.
The last place to look for advice is the words of Elon Musk.