As protesters chant “no justice, no peace, abolish the police,” in response to incidents of police brutality, others stand in solidarity with law enforcement. While these two opposing views have somehow managed to increase the existing gap between the Democratic and Republican parties, change within the justice system sometimes feels unattainable. However, police reform is achievable, and it begins with ending qualified immunity.
Described as a means to “protect state and local officials, including law enforcement officers, from individual liability unless the official violated a clearly established constitutional right,” qualified immunity essentially shields police officers from facing consequences. To be “clearly established” entails not only that a constitutional right was violated due to the officer's misconduct, but also that the violation would be recognized as such by any reasonable officer.
Due to the vagueness of this doctrine, proving a violation of a clearly established right is nearly impossible. As a result, police officers are able to get off scot-free, even when they break the law.
I became aware of the repercussions of qualified immunity when a friend of mine was unable to pursue legal action against the police for mishandling a rape case. In her case, she believed that the detective did not properly investigate the crime, neglecting an abundance of evidence. She wanted to sue the police department for mishandling her case, but her attorney said it would be too difficult to do so because of qualified immunity.
As qualified immunity protected the police in her case, it has also been used as a defense in many other cases. In other words, qualified immunity legally permits law enforcement officers to not do their job.
Not only have officers been acquitted for police misconduct under qualified immunity, but they are able to get away with ruthlessly breaking the law. In the case of Jessop v. City of Fresno, police stole over $225,000 in cash and rare coins from business owners Micah Jessop and Brittan Ashjian. The men owned multiple ATMs, as well as operated an illegal gambling game, known as Coin Pusher machines. When law enforcement became aware of the machines, they used a search warrant to seize around $225,000. However, the officers only reported seizing around $50,000 dollars from the men while keeping the excess money for themselves.
In accordance with the doctrine, the officers did not violate a “clearly established” constitutional right. According to the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, theft of property during a search warrant is not a clearly established violation of the fourth amendment.
For an act as unequivocally illegal as stealing $225,000, it should be assumed that the police were held accountable. Yet, qualified immunity protected them from facing charges and a constitutional tort lawsuit. Oh, the irony!
As qualified immunity continues to be a mind-boggling doctrine, there are people that believe it is necessary. The belief is that qualified immunity allows for police officers to carry out their jobs without fear of facing lawsuits. Essentially, people in support of the doctrine feel like officers need room to make mistakes without worrying that they could get sued. While it is true that everyone makes mistakes, accountability (and compensation) should take top priority.
According to a survey completed by the Pew Research Center, 66% of Americans believe that civilians should have the power to sue police officers for excessive use of force or misconduct. Even with these statistics, the Supreme Court has yet to overturn qualified immunity.
Currently, the abolition of qualified immunity is being discussed amongst some politicians. However, there is no current plan in place to completely throw out the doctrine. A complete abolition would allow citizens the opportunity to hold law enforcement officers accountable. By taking these steps, a system of checks and balances is reinforced, which in turn may strengthen the relationship between the public and law enforcement.
When people find themselves feeling uncertain about police reform, qualified immunity is something to stand against. After all, taking accountability for one’s actions is something that would have been learned in grade school.