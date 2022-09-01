Marcus Tullius Cicero loved life and the fulfillment which came from learning.
Remembered for his excellence in the arts of prose, oration and translation, the work and zeal of Cicero helped establish the Rome of public memory. Though legions of Roman soldiers no longer traverse the south of Europe, and the grand old art of oration is seldom heard in the modern halls of government, the legacy of Cicero lives on in the Studia Humanitatis.
The culmination of Cicero’s interest in translating the best of Grecian philosophy into Latin for the enrichment of his Roman countrymen, the Studia Humanitatis became a curriculum of grammar, poetry, history, rhetoric and moral philosophy which, if studied by an individual, would lead to the flourishing of the interior life — an affirmation of the potential each individual carries within.
Over the past year, the University of Kansas has canned three fraternities, and the entirety of the Humanities department. Cursorily unrelated, I believe the two events are different symptoms of the same disease.
What began as an effort on Cicero’s part to quell the machoism and excess of Roman masculinity through the soft arts, over the course of the next 1,500 years, would evolve into one of the greatest accomplishments of the West, the liberal arts education.
The University of Kansas was erected upon a limestone foundation of liberal arts education.
Of the first three faculty hired for the newly created institution, two taught the art of language, literature and Les Belles Lettres.
Shortly after the creation of the University of Kansas, the first fraternities arrived on Mt. Oread. Fulfilling a dual purpose, the earliest fraternities at the University offered housing accommodation for a yet dormless student body and, as a little platoon, worked to instill the values of the liberal arts within their members — a Ciceronian redemption of masculinity.
In their earliest stages, the life of the University fed off the school spirit propagated within the Greek system. Likewise, the Greek system benefited from the University’s emphasis on holistic education, which focused on self-restraint, moral enrichment and academic fulfillment. Bountiful harvest requires fertile fields.
From the fight song to the May Fete, many of the University’s earliest traditions sprang from the presence of Greek life at KU.
Both the Greek system and the Humanities are inefficient, nuanced and resolutely anti-utilitarian. Both systems, at their best, focus on the cultivation of the individual as a community member, not a sheer acquisition of information.
It would be much easier to have the young men, scattered about central Lawrence, living in varying degrees of grand old houses, live under the watchful eye of an RA. Under the state-subsidized, prefabricated roofs of Daisy Hill, students are less likely to die of alcohol poising, yes, but dorms are also less likely to be the centers of community and brotherhood fraternities are.
Although safety is important and reasonable, precaution must be taken to prevent needless tragedy. The well-being of a maturing student includes more than an appropriate BAC level and a prohibition on candles. Ideally, college is for the holistic flourishing of the individual.
Who am I more likely to remember in fifty years – the guy I saw in the stairwell twice a week or the brother whose brain is etched with the lyrics to the serenades mine is?
The humanities presently suffer the same problem as the Greek system: an increasingly uphill fight against the rising tide of techno-utilitarianism.
Every student studying business increases the bottom line of the University. A student with a degree in business administration is more likely to contribute to the construction of a new alumn center or student rec center or whatever the governing bodies believe will attract more potential customers, students.
A liberal arts and sciences degree will not deepen the coffers of the alumn fund, but it will ensure the U.S. continues for another generation through the concerted effort of an educated populous.
A liberal arts education will not afford to renovate and rename Memorial stadium at the small cost of snubbing KU’s war dead, but it will allow students to understand the power of preserving community.
A liberal arts education will not be able to produce the $400,000 needed a year to fund the deceased humanities department, but it will teach students it is likely in poor taste for a chancellor to continue to make $653,269 amid the piercing of our University’s heart, a snuffing of our founder’s vision.
What a liberal arts degree lacks in estimated material return, the curriculum makes up for in the intangibles of life: an education in love, friendship, religion, learning and life.
I will note that I am not an unabashed supporter of the Greek system. Though both of my grandfathers were Beta Theta Pi alumni, I myself am a geed.
I support Greek life at the University for the same reason I support the banishment of Air Pods in public spaces or why I am an English major – I support anything which fights against the forced sterilization of communal life.
Fraternities at the University stand as one of the final testaments to the vibrant and storied life of "Snob Hill", a KU sure of itself and its mission – a KU unafraid of fun, tradition and innocent shenanigans. Like Cicero, though, the shortcoming of KU’s fraternities are not above reform.
When my grandfather was a KU Beta, out of his 25 pledge brothers, eight were humanities majors, one of whom won a Fulbright Scholarship.
Today, that number is zero.
Finding the machoism and toxicity of Republican Roman culture destructive, Cicero invented the humanities. Admittedly less skilled, all I can offer as a tonic to the bro-centric machoism of the modern fraternity is a nudge towards the humanities.
We are standing on a precipice; either we rediscover the power of self-regulation through the life and writings of those who affirmed life, song, sex and all, or we concede to the powers at be and let KU turn into a glorified Zoom session accreditation agency.
We all want to have fun – a silver bullet and a dart with your friends are such simple pleasures. Yet, it seems as though the University administration is hell-bent on exterminating all the remaining vestiges of the thriving, messy, complicated, exciting life which makes KU what it is – the place where the child of the single mother can study Latin and French Literature on the State’s dime – after all, is that not who we are at our best?
If we want to maintain our tradition of excellence at the University of Kansas, if we want to continue to affirm the entirety of life as unsystematic, nuanced and beautiful, the next time you’re enrolling in classes, consider pushing the finance class off another semester and take the poetry course.
For a cultivated self makes for a cultivated University, and a cultivated KU has more fun.