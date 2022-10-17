Screaming, cussing, crying, betting money, emotional breakdowns and face-painting can all be associated with one thing – sports fans. The overt obsession with sports teams and their success is fairly normalized. Made up of mostly men, sports fans will commit themselves to a team and take part in collective rituals in order to show their support.
However, once you replace these sports fans with young girls and swap a football team with a boy band, the perception of these fanbases changes drastically.
Fangirls are often seen as annoying and dramatic, while male sports fans that are just as emotional are perceived as passionate and committed. The treatment of fangirls in comparison to male sports fans directly embodies misogyny. This fallacy is harmful and a glaring double standard.
Fangirls are often told they’re wasting their money or time by obsessing over celebrities, but in reality, sports fans are guilty of the same thing. According to LendingTree, a third of fall sports fans say they will incur debt this sports season through purchasing tickets, fantasy football and gambling, averaging $664 per fan through the season.
Although there is nothing wrong with spending your own money as you wish, the stereotypes that harmfully impact young girls do not have the same impact on men. It’s not uncommon that young girls are made fun of for their hobbies, but the obvious double standard between these two fandoms is ridiculous.
It seems as if the dignity of young women is based on their ability to act parallel to men. A young girl who likes football may be perceived as “cool” or “different.” But she also may have to prove herself as a sports fan among her male counterparts.
In Yve Blake’s TedTalk “For the love of fangirls,” she said, “If girls grow up in a world that tells them that they are designed just a bit crazier than the boys, then isn't that a little bit like telling them that they are born less capable of rationality than men, less capable of reason and unworthy of the same intellectual respect as their brothers?”
Hysteria and irrationality are constant qualities that are linked to young women. Blake explains that even hysterectomies – the removal of a woman's uterus, are rooted in this harmful ideal. “Hysteria” was a disorder that, historically, was only diagnosed in women in order to irrationalize their feelings, believed to come from the uterus. The cure for hysteria was a hysterectomy, hence the name.
The diagnosis of hysteria on fangirls is just one of the many ways these ancient, misogynistic stereotypes still affect modern-day women and girls.
Fangirls and sports fans are an embodiment of the fierce passion that humans are capable of. Screaming and pouring your emotions into a group of people you admire is normal and, arguably, fun. People should be able to love something openly without any limits of expression.
When we take something as innocent as devotion and turn it into a double standard, it has negative effects on all parties involved. Let people be passionate about what they love without bringing misogyny into it.