Disney adults have been the butt of nearly every Gen Z joke, consistently ridiculed, made fun of and disrespected on the Internet. Although I agree they can be cringy, a lot of Disney adults are people reliving their own childhood and finding solace in nostalgia.
I have seen countless Tiktoks making fun of these Disney-obsessed millennials. Although the content is, admittingly, hilarious, I think Disney adults deserve a break.
The extremists of the Disney fandom can spend thousands of dollars on Disney trips. According to Insider, a family of four will spend over six thousand dollars on a trip to the park. Disney lovers will truly go to the extremes in order to live out the magic of the parks.
Some adults are so Disney-obsessed that they will choose to have their wedding at Disney. Choosing to spend your big day next to a cartoon mouse is beyond me and many other people. This truly shows how far Disney adults will go in order to live out their fandom.
Disney adults will even go as far as purchasing homes inside of Disney World. Golden Oak at Walt Disney World is a community of homes designed by Walt Disney himself. These homes can cost up to $12 million and provide direct access to the park. Disney adults are truly so entranced by the magic that they’d make it their entire life.
When the internet pokes fun at this group of people, they aren’t lying when they say Disney millennials can be a little crazy.
In the Disney parks, dressing up is restricted for those over 14. In order to achieve a Disney look, oftentimes people will take part in “Disney bounding,” where people will essentially dress as Disney characters in a more casual way. Disney bounding is very popular among Disney adults, and it’s another aspect they are ridiculed for on the internet.
In May of 2022, a Reddit post went viral where a woman spoke about choosing to have Mickey Mouse at her wedding instead of providing dinner. The post has since been removed, but was used to ridicule the adult fandom even further. There is even a current thread calling Disney adults “sociopaths” and that they have serious problems.
Doesn’t this seem like more of a reason to leave them be? Reliving your childhood through a media franchise like Disney is a sign that maybe your childhood wasn’t the best. Many Disney adults said their special interest in Disney is a result of past childhood trauma or a result of suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
One commenter even said her obsession with Disney may be related to the fact that her childhood was “stolen from [her].” Other commenters said Disney parks are their happy place and a chance to take care of their inner child.
Although these Disney-obsessed millennials are easy to make fun of, maybe consider the reasons for their obsession.
Disney adult content is almost always riddled with the same comments. They tell them to “grow up” and to “stop wasting money.” Countless hashtags surrounding Disney adult slander are viral on social media. I think that Disney adults can be a bit annoying, but can’t every fandom?
The Disney adult slander is easy to take part in, and can be funny. I think that although most content and jokes about Disney adults are harmless, but considering the actual circumstances of these adults is important.
Most people who have a difficult childhood will hold onto the good parts, like Disney movies or characters. Expression is essential for everyone, and limiting others’ means of doing so is wrong.