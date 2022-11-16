I have yet to meet someone who hasn’t wanted to run up and down the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, be in a beautifully crafted training montage or get in the ring with Sylvester Stallone’s famous character Rocky Balboa.
To be honest, I pity the fool whose parents didn’t raise them on the legendary “Rocky” series.
For those who haven’t seen it, the series is about a Pennsylvania native who comes from nothing but receives the opportunity to go up against heavyweight boxing champion Apollo Creed. Spoiler alert: if it’s possible to spoil a movie made in 1976, he loses.
However, due to the fantastic storyline created by Stallone, Rocky still comes out as a hero and puts up a fight that makes the viewer feel as if he won — a feeling not easily written into a script.
With a budget of less than $1 million, it was still a box office hit, making an interesting parallel between both Rocky and Stallone. Working with next to nothing, both still ended up being two of the most famous success stories.
The movie was so famous that the “Rocky” movie became one of many in an ongoing series. It wasn’t long before five more films were made. From there, spinoffs about Creed’s son, Creed, began to come out as well.
The third movie in the “Creed” franchise was announced earlier this year.
Much to my surprise, the heavyweight champion will not have a role in this movie. Instead, Stallone has decided to be strictly a producer, believing that his character’s role had already been “flushed out and told.”
As much as I love the “Rocky” franchise and am sad to see Stallone bow out, I’m glad he isn’t pushing the character into places he shouldn’t be — because that's when movies begin to lose their magic.
When I initially heard about the new Creed film, I remember being extremely irritated, which is surprising considering I am probably the franchise's number-one fan. However, the more I explored my reaction to this I realized that it made sense.
Movies are art. They convey a story through actions and words — the characters' thoughts aren’t on display to their audience unless the movie is narrated in such a way that their thoughts are revealed.
For the most part, movies leave you wondering why characters do the things they do, how their experiences lead them down the paths they choose, and inevitably leave you questioning everything when you leave the theater.
Being human, I think we connect to this and relate movies so much to our own life. Movies offer a type of magic so special and authentic — something I believe gets taken away once a movie becomes an ongoing series with greed being the driving motive.
The annoyance I mentioned earlier, I believe, stemmed from this belief that one of the most beloved, heroic tales had become a victim to this scheme — a scheme where the driving factor has become money as opposed to passion.
The “Fast and Furious” franchise and “Grey's Anatomy” series are two other examples of art that have fallen into the trap. Let's be honest; the minute Derek Shepherd died, the series was doomed. As loved as both these pieces of cinema were/are, what made them so special at first has been lost at the hands of greed because of the pointless continuation of their series.
While I still plan on seeing Creed 3, here's to hoping it's the last one. I am not willing for these movies to lose the feeling of hope it has given to me and so many others.