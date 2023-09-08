It’s girl dinner: the TikTok trend filling For You Pages with everything-but-the-kitchen-sink dinner combinations, and a term now used in everyday vernacular. But what does ‘girl dinner’ really mean?
Girl dinner is the art of a gatherer — it is the quintessential experience of taking nothing and transforming it into something. At the end of a long day, a girl doesn’t begin to think of pre-heating the oven or clicking on the gas stove — she has girl dinner.
Find whatever in the kitchen sounds good, put it on a plate — or don’t — and there you have it: girl dinner!
Girl dinner can be pickles wrapped in cheese, or it can be popcorn drenched in sriracha. Girl dinner can be boxed macaroni and dino nuggets, or it can be shredded cheese melted on pasta — from two different half-used bags, of course — washed down with a glass of soda.
The possibilities of girl dinner are endless, which is why the internet has picked the trend up and has yet to put it down since TikTok user Olivia Maher first introduced the concept of ‘girl dinner’ in May.
In an interview with the New York Times, Maher describes ‘girl dinner’ as a giddy affair between a girl and the ready-to-eat foods she can gather from her fridge and pantry.
She describes ‘girl dinner’ as an indulgence — fine cuisine with none of the work.
Girl dinner is the opportunity for women to come home from a long day, drop their performance, and eat whatever they want.
How often can women do that? Do exactly what they want, when they want, and indulge in the satisfaction of their freedom.
Girl dinner is all about satisfaction — until it’s not.
Girl dinner has found itself under attack with claims of being problematic. One TikTok user went as far as to conflate the ‘girl dinner’ trend with the oppression of straight, married women.
While the trend may seem harmless at surface level, there is merit to its critical claims.
A recent wave of girl dinner videos has featured concerning menus passed as dinner: a single ice cream cone, a handful of crackers — maybe, just maybe, with a few slices of cheese to garnish — or, my personal favorite, Plan B washed down with a glass of wine and chocolate.
The ‘girl dinner’ trend mirrors the social standards forced on women. The media we consume only further internalizes the negative way women, and their bodies, are viewed.
Morsels of food presented as ‘girl dinner’ have a clear message: I am a woman; therefore, I do not eat.
This sentiment is downright infuriating but, sadly, not surprising.
According to an article on college-aged females and eating disorders, women are subjected to the vicious cycle of eating disorders repeatedly.
The article further discusses how the average age of onset for an eating disorder is 19-20 years old, which means college-aged women are particularly vulnerable.
Women particularly influenced by media reinforcing the thin ideal are more likely to desire to be thin, which is a direct measure of the risk of eating disorder behaviors.
A woman is not born with the innate desire to make herself shrink — she is taught this desire by those who believe the lies told about what a woman ought to look and act like.
It is without critical reception that trends such as ‘girl dinner’ continue to fuel what I would boldly claim as a war on women and their bodies.
We live in a society where women, and their bodies, are diminished. The importance of a woman is so valueless she is required to be small — physically, mentally, but, interestingly enough, not emotionally — that is a standard of men. As a result, she does everything in her power to shrink.
I encourage you: have your girl dinner, but eat it too. Relish in the radical experience of fueling the body society screams at to be smaller. Be fearless in the pursuit to take up space shamelessly. Claim what you want — one girl dinner at a time.