This offseason, Kansas men’s basketball got themselves the top graduate transfer in college basketball. On May 27, senior point guard and three-time All Pac-12 honoree Remy Martin officially transferred from Arizona State University to the University of Kansas.
Standing 6 feet and 175 pounds, Martin is an electric guard vying for a spot in the starting lineup for the Jayhawks. An explosive player, Martin averaged 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3 rebounds a game over his four-year tenure at ASU. Over the 2020-2021 season, Martin put up 19.1 points per game with 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds, all while shooting 43.3% from the field, 34.6% from three and 77.6% from the free-throw line, finishing with first-team Pac-12 honors.
Martin brings with him immense skill and undeniable talent to an already strong Jayhawk roster. With the ability to completely take over a game, Martin will make an immediate impact in Lawrence.
In a 2021 game against No. 17 University of Southern California, Martin dominated. In 35 minutes of playing time, he scored 30 points with unbelievable efficiency, shooting 80% from three and 100% from the free-throw line. The Sun Devils would lose that game and disappoint on the year, finishing 11-14, likely contributing to Martin's desire to transfer.
Upon entering the transfer portal, Martin was immediately the top transfer option. ESPN ranked him first on their list of transfers. With an eye on the NBA, Martin simultaneously entered the draft process while transferring before eventually withdrawing to join the Jayhawks.
With the departures of guards Marcus Garrett, Tristan Enaruna and Bryce Thompson, it’s easy to envision Martin's role on the team. Just a week ago, we saw Martin wear the crimson and blue for the first time at KU’s Late Night in the Phog.
While Martin was unable to find the basket or collect a board during the scrimmage, he finished with two assists and demonstrated his ball-handling skills. Looking quick and twitchy, Martin looked like a more than capable ball facilitator to run the KU offense.
After watching Marcus Garrett struggle to play a true point guard role, Martin’s talent will be a breath of fresh air for the Jayhawks. Martin has the potential to help elevate the Jayhawks to the next level with his combination of dribbling skills, court vision and shooting.
Since his freshman year, Martin’s proven he’s capable of spreading the floor as a deadly shooter. Last year, Martin shot 34.6% from three on 136 attempts, the only player on the Sun Devils with over 100 three-point attempts. For reference, only Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson took over 100 threes for the Jayhawks last season, shooting 37.7%, 34% and 33.3%, respectively.
With the help of Martin, the Jayhawks have a complete roster heading into the 2021 season. As a blue blood basketball school, expectations are always sky high.
Last season left Jayhawk fans with a bad taste in their mouth, seeing the team drop out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2009. Jayhawks fans have much to look forward to this season as Remy Martin prepares to reassert KU’s dominance and reclaim the Big 12 conference throne.