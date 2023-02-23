In a society where we continue to call for our safety in the form of gun control laws, it seems we are still everything but protected.
On Monday night, three Michigan State University students were killed, and five were injured after a gunman, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, opened fire on multiple locations on MSU’s campus. Leaving many students and faculty disheartened and grieving.
According to the Michigan Department of Correction, this isn’t McRae’s first encounter with law enforcement. In 2019 McRae was charged with a felony, a conviction that “would have prevented him from legally owning a gun in the future.” However, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, allowing him to jump through the right legal hoops so that he could continue buying firearms.
As the story continues to unfold, it is still unclear as to what McRae’s motives were for shooting at MSU – as McRae has no known ties to the university – however, the gunman's father, Michael McRae, explained that since the passing of his wife – the gunman's mother – he has noticed major changes in his mental well-being.
Since the beginning of 2023, this marks the 82nd shooting within the US.
It took, yet again, another tragedy for the Michigan Senate to begin introducing gun reform bills, some rules of which they had ready after the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School but had failed to implement beforehand.
It shouldn’t have taken the Oxford High School shooting to begin introducing the idea of potential bills restricting access to gun rights. It definitely shouldn’t have taken the MSU shooting to finally reintroduce these bills that should have already been acted upon.
Citizens across the US are once again forced to question their children's safety and the lack of protection offered by those in power who are supposed to create bills that will keep us safe.
How many more times will families have to grieve?
From personal experience, I am angered and exhausted from grieving the lives of peers I’ve never met but I know that if protected, they could have had something beautiful to offer the world.
Opening up my computer or turning on the TV to news of another shooting isn’t normal, so why aren’t we doing anything to normalize the idea of a saved life?
What’s even more upsetting is that, unlike most, many young adults and teenagers now have to relive an experience as tragic as this for a second time.
Jennifer Mancini, the mother of an MSU student present during the shooting, said her daughter had just recently transferred from Oxford High School before the shooting back in 2021 but received Facetime calls from her friends asking to be helped during the tragedy. This later developed into PTSD, a wound that was forced open again after Monday evening.
Mancini's statement hit hardest: “these kids will never be the same. They’re not the same kids.”
Even students on the University of Kansas campus have expressed their fear when walking around campus or sitting in lecture halls.
“I thought being on a college campus would make me feel safer, but now I worry,” said Ella Blomker, a sophomore at KU, after being asked if this recent shooting made her feel any wearier.
Blomker also expressed concern when she said: “I worry about each classroom I am in, and I have to look for the exit when I walk in.” Students' priority should not be looking for exits when entering the classroom.
A student who wishes to remain nameless explained to me that at the local child development center she works, she had a 4-year-old come up to her and say that “a weapon is a gun that is used to kill bad guys,” leaving her in shock. How have firearms become so normalized that even a 4-year-old is aware of how they work and what they do?
As I asked myself why these occurrences are still happening, even after losing so many, I read that as individuals, we often shy away from fixing flawed systems we ourselves inhabit because we are scared of disruption.
Is this something we want to be normalized in society?
While the argument that aims to protect the second amendment prevails, this argument is no longer valid. This is the idea of an old America, but times are changing, our resources are changing, and it’s time we begin to change with it and disrupt the flawed system we are stuck in.
We can no longer wait until the storm. Like the famous line from John F. Kennedy, “it’s time to repair the roof when the sun is shining.”
Looking at the statistics from other countries, it’s very evident that the reason so many mass shootings are occurring is solely because of our access to firearms.
After banning semi-automatic weapons in 1987 when a British gunman killed 16 others and banning handguns after a school shooting in 1996, “it now has one of the lowest gun-related death rates in the developed world.”
After a 1996 massacre in Australia, the country required citizens to participate in gun buybacks. Mass shootings went from occurring “once every 18 months to, so far, only one in the 26 years since.”
The answer is simple. The ability to have a gun should, at the very least, be next to impossible to obtain and, if applicable, should require extreme background checks beyond personal records. Like Great Britain, individuals wanting to possess a gun must provide a “good” reason, go through an extensive interview process – some of which should be done at the individual's home – and should also have referrals.
If I was writing this with a pen and paper, the words would be blurred by tears.
Change needs to happen. We can’t wait until the 83rd.