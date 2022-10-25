Disclaimer: This article has themes of child abuse and disordered eating. Some strong language is used.
“Goddamn.”
This was my reaction when I first read the title of Jennette McCurdy's new autobiography, "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Like the rest of the former Nickelodeon star's fanbase, I was initially shocked; however, not a second went by before I felt a sense of comfort.
"I’m Glad My Mom Died" covers McCurdy's upbringing as a child star and her experience in an unstable, abusive household. Her story is familiar when it comes to child stars: a young teenager living the American dream, who audiences later find out has an extremely detrimental eating habit and raging alcohol and drug addictions.
McCurdy’s book title has, of course, stirred lots of controversies. Critics on social media have expressed their concern for the title because of her word choice, but much to my surprise, many fans have expressed that the title is “deserved.” While I can understand that at first glance, it's a harsh claim to make, I also believe that it exposes the harsh reality of child abuse survivors.
My childhood was plagued by abuse. For several years, I lived with a father who took out much of his emotion, anger and sadness on me when I was just a young teenager. While I wasn’t forced into disordered eating habits like McCurdy, the abuse I endured, as well as other factors, played a role in the disordered eating I began to develop.
Much like McCurdy, the psychological burden I held was tremendous.
At many points in my childhood, I remember wishing and praying that my dad would somehow just disappear. I remember feeling extremely guilty for even thinking the words — scared someone might be able to see my thoughts. I would never admit it at the time, but it seemed like the easy way out. It felt like a way for me to escape his words without having to tell anyone what was happening.
I didn’t want him to be gone, of course.
I just wanted so badly to escape.
McCurdy's book title speaks to the volume of the situation and also provides survivors like me with a sense of comfort. Though harsh, I think her words are wrapped in stolen innocence and extreme grief.
When the hands of your abuser are the same that carried you from birth, it feels as if the pain is forever inescapable.
Sadly, McCurdy and I are just two of many. According to Childhelp, an organization focused on the prevention and treatment of child abuse survivors, over 4 million children are referred to child protection agencies every year. A report of child abuse is made every ten seconds in the United States.
The worst part: these numbers only reflect reported abuse. The number of children too afraid to say anything, or the number of children who don’t understand their abuse or unhealthy relationships, are still unknown.
McCurdy’s story isn’t the first, and it won’t be the last. Her story is the life of many young kids just waiting to be set free. So, whether you agree with her title or not, it can be enough to make you pick up the book.
Shared stories like McCurdy's are what change lives and bring comfort and validity to fellow abuse victims.