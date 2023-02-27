Searching through releases of new movies, it seems like a never-ending time loop of remakes and sequels. Live-action versions of Disney movies come out every year, along with sequel upon sequel of never-ending movie series.
Although franchises with large fan bases love when another version of their favorite movie comes out, I truly believe some things just need to be left alone. Entertaining movies should be just that — entertaining — not remade a thousand times until you can barely recognize the story.
I think that remakes and sequels were initially nostalgic and exciting, but the overkill of them has become a problem in the film industry.
Original storylines seem to be becoming more and more scarce, and most movies and TV series are adaptations of previously made ideas.
In the past few years, remakes like “Cruella,” “Dune,” and “West Side Story,” have all been produced. Even TV show reboots like “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Gossip Girl,” and “How I Met Your Father,” are too abundant in the industry.
On top of all of these remakes of stories that have been told numerous times, sequels are crawling everywhere in the film industry.
The release of the third Ant-Man movie also brings to light how Marvel movies produce countless sequels and remakes.
Superhero movies produce sequels constantly, and it feels like there’s a new one everywhere you turn. For example, there are already nine “Spider-Man” movies. It is absolutely baffling that you can find room to retell the story of a spider-bitten teen in nine different ways.
Marvel is a touchy subject with a large fan base. But quite frankly– it has to end somewhere. There are already four movies in the Avengers Series, not counting the almost 40 films in the entire Marvel universe, that all tie into each other.
The tenth Fast and Furious movie has been announced for this year. I can’t help but roll my eyes at this series. It feels like the announcement of each film is an extreme overkill of what started as a good movie concept. The overabundance of these films is ruining franchises that should have ended years ago.
Both of these film series have large fan bases, and each new film receives lots of love from viewers. But in my unpopular opinion, all good things must come to an end.
There are many arguments that original ideas cease to exist, and almost every film concept comes from another story. Although this may be true, there is a clear difference between plot inspiration and completely retelling a story.
The film industry seems to have come to a halt in producing original and creative film productions. Although this isn’t the case in every film made these days, it would still be exciting to have new film concepts produced.
I am hopeful that this cycle of repeated plot lines and sequels will dwindle down in the near future. The film industry should get creative and focus on making a plot intriguing instead of remaking yet another film.
The production of remakes and sequels aim to profit off of these franchises that were once popular. This ignores the respect of film as an art form but instead uses film for the sole purpose of making a profit.
Since the pandemic, low and mid-budget films are being picked up less. Every film aims to make millions of dollars, removing creative integrity and the form of art that film is. The film industry doesn’t want original ideas anymore; they just want the same film concept that makes money each time.
This, in turn, harms aspiring and independent filmmakers but gives back to the already rich and high-profile actors that high-budget films attract.
The film industry seems to have taken a turn into a less creative and more profitable path. There is hope with production companies like A24 that produce independent films, but there is still much that needs to be changed. In the future, the film industry needs to return to the basis of its creative roots and be treated as an art form once again.