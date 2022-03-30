Physical textbooks should no longer be required by professors. They are both unengaging in their material and more expensive than students have the means to afford.
There is nothing worse than having to purchase textbooks post syllabus week. It is estimated that a student living on campus at a four-year university spent $1,240 on books and supplies in the 2020-2021 school year.
While physical textbooks are more reliable study materials because they don’t require any access to technology or power, many universities provide on-campus connections to Wi-Fi and other technology resources so that all students can access their learning materials online.
Wi-Fi access is generally a part of the campus fee that many universities require their students to pay. So technically, students are paying for internet access on top of physical textbooks. Students have also become more familiar with online material as they have become accustomed to virtual learning amidst the pandemic.
The cost of attending college is already expensive enough, with the average cost of tuition being $25,487 at an in-state 4-year institution.
65% of college students said they delayed buying a textbook in 2020 because it was too expensive and, in some cases, they did so even though they were worried the decision would hurt their grades.
I assume that no professor or university wants students to feel like a class is inaccessible to them because required materials are too expensive. It is essential that professors create a learning environment that prioritizes their students’ best interests by removing costly materials from their class requirements.
Learning amidst the pandemic and having to face digital, social, and economic inequalities, students have had to deal with enough, and putting additional expenses on students’ plates is not helping their situation.
If students are willing to delay buying textbooks no matter how it may hurt their grades, it is safe to say that requiring students to purchase expensive materials is unfair. By keeping textbook costs in mind when determining tuition rates for students, the university could make a large difference in the lives of its students. By making course material more accessible, students are better able to learn and thrive throughout their time at college.