Up to $180,000 in tuition and fees paid, seven years and an undergraduate and Juris Doctor degree to show for it. I was offered this deal as a 17-year-old junior in high school who had just finished my school-provided chicken sandwich — and just began to fathom how difficult it would be to pay for college.
The catch? Gambling with my life.
Many students pondering their post-high-school lives receive recurrent attention from military recruiters throughout high school. The pursuit of students unable to afford higher education and students of color is particularly unremitting.
Evidence for this claim can be found in a Council on Foreign Relations report. Ironically, the report was hastily championed among military recruitment supporters seeking to debunk the perspective of “a rich man's war, a poor man's fight.” These ill assumptions can likely be attributed to the headline “Middle-class Americans are overrepresented among recruits.”
To them, I would respond with a favorite saying of the great military commander Augustus: “Festina Lente,” or, “make haste slowly,” as a more nuanced approach to the statistics paints a slightly different picture.
Juxtaposing these percentages with the Pew Research Center’s definition of the middle class and the 2018 median household income, I found that a true middle-class range would be $38,539-$126,346. This chart barely extends higher than the top two-thirds of the true middle class, leaving questions as to how much of that 17% is being mislabeled. Additionally, nearly 60% of recruits' displayed income level was less than the national median.
The racial disparity takes less effort to decipher, as it is abundantly clear that people of color are over-represented among recruits.
The disparity is most prevalent among black women, who make up 31% of active duty enlisted women but only 15% of 18-44-year-old women in the US, according to a report by the New England Journal of Public Policy. As rank and pay rise, the demographic makeup becomes increasingly more white, leaving those same groups underrepresented.
While there is an argument suggesting the reason marginalized and low-income students are overrepresented is an attestation to the purpose of the GI Bill, the unfortunate truth is that it is nothing more to lawmakers than leverage — and an excuse to avoid passing legislation that would expand access to higher education.
Look no further than the words of 19 GOP lawmakers in a letter written to President Joe Biden concerning his student debt relief plan.
“By forgiving such a wide swath of loans for borrowers, you are removing any leverage the Department of Defense maintained as one of the fastest and easiest ways to pay for higher education,” the letter reads.
The architect of the letter is Indiana representative Jim Banks, who has received over $400,000 from the defense industry. This raises questions as to whether Banks is truly concerned for the safety of his constituents or is simply a pawn of a military industrial complex dependent on the military’s sustenance.
What’s more disheartening than demographic dishonesty and using access to higher education as leverage over the nation's most marginalized communities are the methods by which they come to fruition.
Per a 2012 Freedom of Information Act request, researchers found that low-income and ethnically diverse schools attracted military recruiters at a wildly disproportionate rate. Out of two similarly sized high schools in Connecticut, the more affluent and less diverse school had two recruiter visits throughout the entire year, while the less affluent and more diverse school averaged two visits per week.
So how does the military get away with such methods, and why is access to schools completely unfettered?
The answer lies within the 2001 passing of the No Child Left Behind Act, which required schools to not only provide student directory information to recruiters but also permitted college and military recruiters equal access to schools. If schools failed on either premise, they lose crucial federal funding.
Defendants of the act cite an exception allowing parents to opt out of allowing military recruiters access to their children’s information but don’t specify how that communication ought to occur.
University of Kansas professor Brian Lagotte found the process of conveying this information to parents is often misunderstood by administrators on multiple levels of the school system due to the vague wording of the law itself. He also notes that the second requirement entailing school visitation has no such option.
“While students can opt out of the directory information sharing process, there is no equivalent practice for school visits; therefore, the military can be present in every public high school student's life,” Lagotte said.
This fact directly contradicts an optional provision in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Interestingly enough, the United States is the only country that chose not to ratify the convention, citing a multitude of reasons, including that the treaty was at odds with the emphasis of the United States on the duty of parents to protect and care for their children.
This emphasis must be to a uniquely high degree, or there must be an ulterior motive exclusive to the United States. Considering that the country ranks 31st in child well-being and spends more on its military than the next nine countries combined, my guess is the latter.
Not only does the United States protest against international guidelines concerning the interaction between its military and children, but it completely lacks internal processes.
Amid a 2006 recruitment shortage, the Government Accountability Office conducted research into overly aggressive recruitment tactics. Unsurprisingly, recruiter irregularities were prevalent. These irregularities include but are not limited to: exaggerated promises of financial rewards for enlistment, threats and sexual abuse.
The American Civil Liberties Union's analysis of the information found over 6,600 allegations of recruiter misconduct in 2005 and that one in five recruiters reported that irregularities occur frequently.
While increased oversight and accountability would certainly mitigate misconduct, the militarization of schools and the persuasion of adolescents is harmful within itself.
In Lagotte’s research, he describes military recruitment as a sales campaign where “recruiters use sophisticated marketing techniques to pitch life in the armed forces as a commodity.”
The wording in recruiting campaigns is often eerily similar to a commercial advertisement in their framing: selling a career of “endless possibilities.”
The aggressive behavior that leads to abuse is inherent to this relationship, as recruiters become more concerned with meeting their sales quota rather than the future well-being of their client — a child.
This power dynamic is exacerbated by the fact that adolescent brains are often insufficient in making choices that have lifelong implications and are more susceptible to manipulation. And, according to Lagotte, with the political power and money the military has compared to parents and schools, this manipulation is heightened.
“The concern is that groups with different access to social and material resources can, instead of attempting to increase transparency and mutual understanding, skew the consent of less powerful groups,” Lagotte said.
Adolescent brains also fare far worse in processing stress and trauma than their older counterparts. A 2006 National Library of Medicine study over mental health in the U.S. military showed that 17-24-year-olds have the highest rates of all mental disorders, including alcohol abuse, anxiety syndromes, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
We are in the midst of the worst recruiting crisis since the military became a volunteer-only force over 50 years ago.
I have no doubt recruitment efforts will be first and foremost on lawmakers' agendas concerning national security. We must ask ourselves if the processes by which we solve these problems carry consequences that compromise the very idea of what we consider to be a safe, just and moral nation.
My answer is simple.
It is not safe to allow recruiters unfettered access to our schools when there are few mechanisms for accountability.
It is not just to leverage legislation over our nation's most vulnerable.
And it is not moral to exploit a power dynamic between the most powerful nation in the world's armed forces and its children.