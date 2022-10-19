I used to love watching the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square. The glitter, the champagne, the pomp, the circumstance - for half an hour, my eyes would join the throngs of billions who every year cast their eyes upon New York City.
No one does it like the Big Apple.
As the sweet vibrato of Guy Lombardo’s Royal Canadians floated above the concrete jungle, the camera would pan out, showing the world the illuminated skyline of its Capital, jubilant and festive.
Like London in the 19th century, New York City was the world's capital in the 20th. When New York went to the theater, the world went to the theater. When New York made way for the automobile, the world made way for the automobile. And, when New York was struck, the world was there to lend solace and assistance.
Though New York continues to loom large in the imagination of the public, the system of which New York is undoubtedly the capital is beginning to break down.
I say I used to love watching the ball drop because, since 2020 and through 2021, the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square has felt more like the death rattle of a vanishing empire than a jolly fête prompting kisses and toasts.
Watching Bill DeBlasio and his wife dance to Sinatra’s "New York, New York", all masked up in a deserted canyon of billboards, with no one to keep them company except for some oversized bottles of Barefoot and a few socially distanced, purple top hat wearing janitors and police officers, I heard the fire bell clang in the night.
The Big Apple is buckling under the weight of the global system it has become the capital of. Decreasing quality of life, rising costs of living, increased amounts of climate emergencies — sclerosis is a difficult disease to cure.
Three weeks ago, New York City mayor Eric Adams attempted to insult the dignity of Kansas by claiming our state doesn’t have a brand.
I commend my fellow Kansans for coming to the defense of our noble state in the face of such an unwarranted attack. It warmed my heart to hear people so quick to laud our state’s greatness. What disappointed me was that many of our positives held up for the nation to heed dealt mainly with the material. Do not get me wrong, our affordability and open roads should absolutely remain points of pride – who wants to waste a year of their life sitting in traffic?
What I wish is that more people would come to know and love Kansas, not merely for her material realities but for her ideals and aspirations.
The history of English writing is full of those who wish to hold up the pastoral life as the romantic superior to the dark and dingy horrors of the urban landscape. That is not my goal in writing this defense of my state. For that story has already been told.
William Allen White, one of Kansas’ most distinguished men of letters, spent his entire career crafting a literary image for the sunflower state. During his lifetime, White was known across the country as a spokesperson for mid-America.
In 1897, White wrote an article for The Atlantic entitled "The Typical Kansas Community." In the article, as today’s Kansas apologists continue to do, White boasts of our state’s famed affordability.
“The Tenement house and the flat are unknown in Kansas. Wages are not high, but opportunities for saving are many," said White, "The man who would be rated by his wages as poor in another state in Kansas is fairly well-to-do.”
What makes White’s Kansan vignette unique and pertinent to those who wish to illustrate their state’s advantages today is his reliance upon our state’s idealistic strengths.
If the missionary motto of the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas is any point to measure by, Kansas was forged in the pursuit that “her men would be forever free.” In Kansas, White said employees were only prohibited from fraternizing with their bosses when their shift was over because it was the bosses' turn to man the grocery counter that evening.
At a time of worsening racial relations in New York City, White wrote of “school children – Black and white – [who would] spend all their odd moments in the reading room.” Is it any surprise that the state that desegregated the US school system was attempting, although piecemeal, racial integration as far back as the 1890s?
According to White, not only was Kansas demonstrating an alternative, progressive way of living in the commercial and civic realms for the rest of the country to see, but Kansas was leading the way in state education.
Education in Kansas has long been an exercise in accessibility and open prairie values. The first student admitted to the University of Kansas was a woman, Lillian Leis. The first person to graduate from the University as valedictorian was a woman, Flora Richardson. 13 years after the abolition of slavery across the United States, the University of Kansas admitted its first Black student, a woman named Lizzie Ann Smith.
White concludes his illustration of Kansan civic-mindedness with an ode to the town of hope and ideas.
“Sloping down from a gentle hill toward a creek, the Kansas town shows at a distance its pointed steeples, its great iron water tower, and its massive schoolhouse which stands above the elms and the cottonwoods and maples," White said, "No smokestack pours its blackening flood over the natural beauty of the grass and trees then the sunburnt Kansas town has a touch of romance.”
White’s imagined town is no place in particular, but for the Kansan, it might as well be his home. Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Hays, Olathe, all of these places still carry on the dream of those who came to settle this land as a free state.
Kansas does not have a brand, according to Mayor Eric Adams. Good, I say. We have something better.
Before the construction of the Crown Center development in Kansas City, there stood a large billboard at the corner of Pershing and Main that read, “Kansas City is the best city in which to live.”
Admittedly, though I live thirty miles from Kansas City, I agree with the sentiment of those old city boosters and will do them one better — Kansas is the best state in which to live.
What we have in Kansas is more than a brand, more than t-shirt fodder and snow globe filler. What we have in Kansas is a land of ideas. The old world is populated with kingdoms of ancient accident. A Frenchman is a Frenchman because his family has been a family of Frenchman for eternity, observed Gertrude Stein in Wars I Have Seen. We Kansans are not Kansans because it has always been written in the stars.
We are Kansans because of a moral reprehension of the evils of slavery. We are Kansans because a man is as good as his conscience, not his last name. We are Kansans because even the farmer’s daughter from Greeley County deserves to study Greek and Trumpet on the legislature's dime.
If America was the first country forged from the fire of ideals, then it is Kansas that tends our founder’s fire.
Yes, Kansas has been knocked down by natural and political forces. But, if we were not a state that believed in grace and perseverance, we would have packed up at the first sign of drought, or pestilence, or pests, or populism or whatever it may have been back in 1862, but we did not, and we will not.
Above New York, the stars fight a losing battle to shine through the LED firmament. Out here, every night is a lesson in the beauty of the cosmos. What we lack in recognition from global capital and pleasure for the international elite, we make up for in hope and vision.
In Kansas, we dream as big as our sky. In Kansas, though it may be difficult at times, we shoot for the stars.