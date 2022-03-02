No stranger to infamy, pop idol Kanye West surged social media platforms in a ballistic frenzy of unbridled ire over the past few weeks. This cold-war-style mania ignited over recent feuds concerning his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new love interest, Pete Davidson. Though expressing legitimate concerns with regards to his children and family, Kanye has showed no boundaries in keeping details of the matter private to the public eye.
While this “spazzing-the-news-Kanye'' isn't quite news given his history of outlandish behavior, made notorious by the Taylor Swift VMA Awards incident as well as his 2020 presidential campaign, the rapper’s outrage and attack posts seem poignantly erratic and intentional. He’s displayed no qualms in catching major figures such as Kid Cudi,Billie Eilish and Corey Gamble within the cross-fire. Kanye has even gone as far as publicly endorsing harassment of Pete Davidson, posting private text exchanges with his ex-spouse, and weaponizing his fame in pursuit of those who disagree with him.
Casual bystanders of these incidents may be quick to indite his behavior as an overt display of masculinity and power, or even as a marketing ploy for his upcoming album, “Donda 2”. But dedicated fans to the icon will be quick to recognize his conduct as a multifaceted series of mental health crises.
Kanye has maintained staunch openness about his bipolar disorder, revealing his diagnosis in an interview with radio host Big Boy in 2019. In his eighth studio album “Ye”, Kanye further elaborates on his disorder, claiming that bipolar is his “superpower, *****, ain’t no disability I’m a superhero!”
Living through the death of his mother, Donda West, bipolar disorder and Percocet addiction, the idol has struggled through bouts of depression and contemplations of suicide.
Lyrical musings on the “Ye”album aren’t the first time listeners have gotten a glimpse into his suicidal ideations. The rapper has raised some eyebrows tweeting on the Alexander McQueen Documentary, having suicidal thoughts on a “Donda” performance livestream, and composing leaked song “Never See Me Again”. Extant as the closest illustration of a suicide note received by media, Kanye’s unreleased song, “Never See Me Again”, is riddled with juxtaposed language of poetical optimism and suicidal ideology, sampling Yukiko Okada, a Japanese pop idol who committed suicide at 18 after being rejected by Toru Minegishi, stating in her suicide note that she “just wanted to see him again.”
More information regarding the mental health struggles of the artist is to be covered in “Act III: Awakening” of the Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs on March 2.
With what seems to be an unraveling tragedy of a troubled individual spiraling before our eyes, media outlets continue to spin these outbursts as entertainment for fans and gossiper devotees. Kanye’s conduct, undoubtedly indicative of bipolar mood swings – for which he reportedly has medical interventions for but doesn’t take – is therefore encouraged by media malpractices, his mass following and collective uproar that his actions cause within the broader culture.
This award-winning musician has received help in the past from self-help expert Tony Robbins, working with him on some self-confidence issues. But this kind of mental challenge demands more than just a one time guru intervention. Kim Kardashian stated on Instagram back in 2020, that “those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.” This statement is key to understanding his situation.
Much of the misunderstandings of mental illness drive these headlines making him an example of the human susceptibilities to abuses in power with celebrity culture. Given the vital context of his diagnosis and upbringing – as shown in the recent documentary – Kanye has not changed; with the death of his mother, Kardashian separation, and anxieties over his children’s custody, it’s easier to comprehend his media spasms as a result of losing the support systems in his life.
On Feb. 15, Kanye’s Instagram took on a drastic change in tone, apologizing for harassment and taking accountability for his actions. With promising future projects on the horizon as well as making peace with the titan of pop music, Drake, during their years-long feud, media and fans may be able to expect a much more focused and dedicated Kanye from here on out.
While there isn’t one clear answer or direction for Kanye to take to reach some closure – as is often the case with mental health – fans can only hope that with the release of “Donda 2” and “Jeen-Yuhs” that he might find some new repurposed direction in life.