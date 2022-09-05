On April 4, 2022, the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team defeated North Carolina by three points to capture their sixth national championship in program history.
This historic 16-point comeback victory killed multiple birds with one stone: it was payback for losing to North Carolina in the NCAA championship game in 1957 and it also catapulted Kansas past the University of Kentucky for the most wins of all time by any Division One college basketball program.
In short, it was the moment the birds in crimson in blue reached the peak, the top of Mount Everest. The promised land. Which begs the question: how do you top such a magical season?
Many Kansas men’s basketball fans are probably cynical about the chances of the Jayhawks defending their NCAA title in the upcoming 2022-23 season. And understandably so, since losing key players like MVP Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun to the draft — and with seniors like Mitch Lightfoot, Remy Martin, and David McCormack not returning to the roster.
However, head coach Bill Self has reiterated his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, as it will be only his second chance as head coach to defend an NCAA title, with the first opportunity coming in 2009.
But there’s another opportunity to accomplish a college basketball milestone — an opportunity no one seems to be talking about. If Kansas successfully defends its crown, it will be the first time in college basketball history that a program won back-to-back national championships a century apart.
That’s right, Kansas basketball has won back-to-back national championships only once before, in 1922 and 1923– before the advent of the modern NCAA tournament format. A lot has changed since then.
Back in the 1920s, there was no three-point shot, no shot clock, no rule on goaltending, no three-second violation in the paint, excessive dribbling was not allowed as it was deemed a traveling violation (what, what?), and there was no halfcourt line to prevent backcourt violations, meaning it was possible to spread the court and stall the game out.
Even though it was Naismith’s game of basketball, it wouldn’t have resembled anything we are used to today. And it probably would have been really boring to watch; most games played in the pre-shot clock era were low scoring affairs. In the century of basketball to follow, everything has changed. Except, of course, for Kansas’ dominance.
These back-to-back national champion squads played basketball in the early days, when the game wasn’t as well developed.
Head coach Phog Allen would be instrumental in evolving the game over his tenure at KU, which would last until 1956, but at the time, he had to coach the best basketball possible with these oppressive rules still in place.
And that’s precisely what Allen did. The 1922 squad went 16-2 and the ‘23 squad was even better, going 17-1 while remaining undefeated in conference play. These two teams were led by players like George Rody, who averaged 14 points per game at a time when whole teams were lucky to score that much, and Adolph Rupp, who would go on to have an illustrious coaching career at the University of Kentucky.
The 1922 campaign began with KU steamrolling over everyone in the Missouri Valley conference before losing to their rival, Missouri. Beating them in the rematch left Kansas with a better record than Missouri and the best record in the country. The same was true of the ‘23 squad, which defeated Missouri in the last game of the season leaving them with a 17-1 record.
That meant Kansas was so dominant, they only lost three games in two years. Curiously, a now-defunct program was responsible for handing Kansas two of those three losses: the Kansas City Athletic Club defeated Kansas both years (34-32 and 27-23, respectively).
Even though these two KU teams were so dominant, they were not recognized as national champions in the years they played. Because there was no governing body making national championship selections, no teams were recognized as champions until 1939, when the NCAA tournament began.
These two Kansas squads wouldn’t be recognized until 1947, when the Helms Foundation, an athletic group which selected All-Americans, began making retroactive national championship selections for the pre-NCAA era. These selections attempted to make up for the lack of an official champion; however, they were purely subjective selections, made by sports analysts decades after the teams actually played. This is one of the reasons you sometimes hear pundits referring to Kansas’s recent national championship as her “fourth NCAA title” instead of her sixth– they don’t count the Helms Foundation national championships.
One argument that could be made for not acknowledging these championships is that an early team like this would not have been built for modern basketball, with three-pointers and tournament elimination games.
My counterpoint: these talented squads deserve recognition for pushing the game to its very best potential, as they helped us innovate the rules so that better basketball could be played today.
One major difference between the conditions that allowed for the roaring twenties squads to repeat and the conditions in college basketball now is the difficulty of maintaining a strong core of good players. The roster size of the 20s teams was only 9 players, while modern substitution rules and larger roster sizes make roster building more complex.
In addition, the amateur spirit of college athletics in the 20s made it easier to bring back athletes for next year’s campaign; a close look at the 9-man rosters from these two years shows us how many players returned for the 1923 season. Today, college athletes are drawn away from repeat campaigns towards the NBA because the culture has changed — it is now seen as unfair to make a 20-something kid risk injury so CBS can get a million dollar TV contract.
While standards have certainly gotten better in college basketball over the years, it’s not easy to keep players out of the draft and on the roster for next year. In the 1980s, many giants like Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon and KU’s own Danny Manning would stay until they were upperclassmen, avoiding the draft for a chance to beat their in-state rival next year.
The continuity of rosters was one of the strongest attributes of the 1922-23 teams. The best approach to getting Kansas to repeat this year, then, would be to keep last year’s locker room mentality intact and transplant it over to this year.
Some athletes from last year’s championship squad — Zach Clemence, Cam Martin, and Kyle Cuffe Jr. — are returning. If they can step up and lead by example, they can motivate the players who weren’t here last year to play like this is their year, too. If they can believe it, it would lead the team to project the confidence that they are unstoppable.
Even though I think the road to KU repeating as champions will prove to be difficult, the optimist in me can still see it happening — and I know they have the tools and the talent to do their best.