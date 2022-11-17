KU parking’s high price, limited location availability and strict ticketing policy raise concerns and create many issues for students and professors in the KU community.
According to the University’s parking website, “KU Parking is supported solely through the sale of permits, fines and other user fees. KU Parking receives no income from state or tuition funds.”
Without University support, the high prices for parking passes and fines are not shocking.
If you live off campus, you only have two options for parking passes, and both cost upward of $300. These passes are only valid in certain parking lots and garages, which are often far from campus. Additionally, many off-campus locations do not have a bus stop nearby, so students have very few options besides purchasing a pass.
For example, if I did not have a parking pass and had class in Budig, I would have to park by Capitol Federal Hall or Watkins Health Services and walk up multiple hills to get to class.
Even with a parking pass, the walk to class is still considerably long for many students and professors. Since there are limited location options, the walk could be even longer for those with classes in a variety of locations.
Purchasing a parking pass also does not guarantee you a spot. If the lot is full, you’re out of luck.
Although there may be other lots you can park in with your pass, it is unlikely that one would be able to drive to another lot, find a spot, walk further than usual and still make it to class without allotting time for it.
In addition, we all know how unpredictable Kansas weather is. Since I have been at KU, I have noticed significantly lower class attendance on days with undesirable weather. I wouldn’t want to walk in the cold, rain or snow, and I am sure many students feel the same. Low attendance negatively affects the University and its classroom setting — therefore, KU should want to take action to fix the issue.
On the other hand, the Transportation Department continues to review and change designated lots to improve the overall parking situation.
In addition to changing red lot 215 - on West Campus — and half of lot 61 (staff parking)— by the Hall Center for Humanities — to yellow lots (student parking), Transit Program Coordinator, Margretta de Vries said they have expanded parking lots to accommodate students during COVID-19.
“Our parking permit options for students expanded during COVID-19 to include daily parking permits and pay-by-space in all yellow zones on campus,” she said. "This fall, four different pairs of red parking lots were made available for GTAs, GRAs, and GAs, and one of those options was also made available to seniors."
She also added that parking options for students living on campus have also been expanded to allow universal parking in all green zones, not just the ones adjacent to the building a student is living in.
The main issue is most students are unaware of the improvements and additions that have been made to the parking system at KU because they are not overtly advertised by the University.
For example, while many students may know about the Park & Ride shutdown, there are few students who are aware of the new “informal” way to park and ride. I did not know about these changes.
According to de Vries, there are many areas in town where they can park for free and ride the bus from there, especially where they can catch routes 10, 11 and 12, which are year-round routes that come to/through campus.
The University would make a better effort in the advertising for KU Parking if it financially supported the program and therefore had more at stake. Since it does not, student awareness does not affect it in one way or another. Accordingly, the transportation department must go above and beyond to be successful in student awareness.
Additionally, the system has strict and harsh fines for violations. The tickets range from $15 to $250, determined by the “severity” of the parking violation. The cost of the ticket increases by $10 for each subsequent infraction, and each ticket is raised by $10 if tickets are not paid within ten business days.
This is higher than the cost of a ticket you would receive for parking illegally on Massachusetts Street and is simply not manageable for many students.
Although you can take a quiz to reverse your first parking ticket, many are unaware of ticket forgiveness because it is not openly advertised or stated on the ticket. The first time I received a parking ticket my freshman year, I paid the fine months before finding out there was a forgiveness quiz. Additionally, when I received a second ticket and was aware of the quiz, I was not allowed to take the quiz, even though I did not use it for forgiveness on my first ticket. Moreover, it does not make up for the unforgivably expensive ticketing system on campus.
Professors also have to pay to park. It is unreasonable for anyone to have to pay for daily parking at their job. In addition, most of the lot changes benefit students, not professors.
The KU parking system is difficult to use and appears to be designed only to make money to support the department. If the University supported KU parking, it would allow the parking pass and ticket prices to be lowered so more students could afford them.
Additionally, KU parking should focus on making students aware of the current options to limit confusion and frustration. The passes should also have more available locations since it is impossible to predict different schedules and lot availability.
These changes would make transportation to class much easier, allow availability in a variety of locations and relieve the stress of missing class or receiving a ticket.