When you picked up your last takeout order, did you take a second to think about how much waste was produced from it?
In light of disastrous consequences of climate change, our world is striving to become more environmentally conscious. Yet, compared to others, the United States is behind the curve in the world of single-use plastics, particularly in the restaurant industry.
Cups, containers, straws, cutlery. The list of single-use plastics available in the U.S is endless. With a lack of awareness on its environmental impact, many consumers continue to use single-use plastics with greed and carelessness.
In 2021, Americans discarded 51 million tons of plastic, with only 5% making it to recycling.
Heavy consumption of single-use plastics in the U.S. has a detrimental impact on its people. Greenpeace reported that “microplastics, smaller plastic particles that result from single-use plastic breaking down, pollute our water sources and even our food.”
Across the world, the growing concerns have sparked many nations to take action against plastic pollution.
In 2021, the E.U banned many single-use plastics to combat marine plastic pollution. In the same year, China banned single-use plastic bags and utensils from major cities, along with single-use straws nationwide. In July, India banned the production and use of single-use plastics.
It's interesting to consider that many global companies operate in both the U.S. and elsewhere and are able to adhere to plastic pollution laws in other nations, but choose not to apply this to their U.S. operations. For example, McDonald’s in the UK no longer uses plastic straws, but continues to do so in the U.S.
The U.S. is clearly not up to speed with its international counterparts. Only in June did the U.S. Interior Department say it will phase out the sale of single-use plastic products in national parks and other public lands by 2032.
While this is, of course, a step in the right direction, the new law only applies to national parks and will take ten years to implement, leaving the U.S. still far behind other nations.
At present, only eight states, including New York and California, have banned the use of single-use plastic bags. Comparatively, these bags have been charged for in the U.K since 2015 and banned in Bangladesh since 2002.
Here at the University, KU Dining still uses single-use plastics, such as straws and cutlery, in its establishments. In its mission statement, KU dining claims that they “Make every guest happy through chef crafted food and excellent customer service, with and environmental consciousness.“
The amount of plastics in the trash at KU dining’s restaurants often imply otherwise.
The high amounts of single-use plastics on campus could be a result of the dissolution and defunding of KU’s Center for Sustainability. The center, which is now reduced to just one employee, is now inactive on campus, leaving organizations unregulated and unpressurized on sustainability.
“For the safety of our customers, utilizing plastic was a need during the height of the pandemic. Today, some of our locations are understaffed, meaning they don’t have the bandwidth to properly wash silverware and plates. Offering single-use plastic helps ensure we offer our customers a standard of cleanliness,” a KU Memorial Union spokesperson told The Kansan.
The Kansan asked if they had any estimates for how much plastic the dining halls produce.
“While we offer plastic containers and cutlery in all our facilities, it would be difficult to track the amount utilized across campus. KU Dining is always working to meet the needs of students, and plastic use has been discussed. Changes we’ve made include our fountain beverage cups, which are now plant-based plastic, and our switch to milk dispensers at select Starbucks locations, which has reduced empty milk jug waste,” the spokesperson added.
While KU has made important steps, they could do more. KU is clearly aware of sustainability and their impact, but can still work to reduce their plastic pollution.
If understaffing is the issue, packaging could be switched to cardboard or more recyclable products. They could add more recycling stations to their locations.
As the world’s greatest plastic polluter, the U.S. has a long way to go in order to reduce its environmental impact.
Climate change and environmentalism are a growing concern for Americans. It's saddening that despite increasing calls for action, the federal government is yet to implement influential policies to combat plastic pollution, even though the U.S. is one of the largest culprits in international plastic pollution
The U.S government’s negligent attitude towards single-use plastics reduces the global impact of efforts towards plastic pollution that other nations are contributing.
The U.S. and the University can do better — and we must do better before there is nothing left to pollute.