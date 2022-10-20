Before I took office, Kansas’ education system was in shambles. Our schools were chronically underfunded, our teachers were not supported, our parents struggled to pick up the slack and our students were not being prepared for the workforce of the future. The previous administration was failing our children.
So, I ran for governor to get our state back on track. That meant bringing together both parties to get things done for Kansas students. I’m happy to report that during my first term, we’ve done just that.
Since I took office, we fully funded our schools every single year. We recruited some of the largest businesses in the country to come to Kansas to invest more than $14 billion. We invested heavily in STEM education and student mental health. And we did it all without raising taxes. In fact, we cut nearly $1 billion in taxes for Kansans — including eliminating the food tax.
And it’s not just K-12 schools we’re investing in. We established new scholarship programs like the Promise Scholarship Act to ensure students are able to get higher education, especially in high-need careers like early childhood education, nursing, and mental healthcare. Technical schools are also seeing increased funding to ensure that we are investing in our trades workforce.
Kansas students did not see tuition increases in 2022 because we balanced the budget and ensured our regents institutions had the funding they needed to freeze tuition. A college education is increasingly difficult for students and their families to pay for, and I am committed to doing all that I can to make college more affordable.
These investments don’t just help students while they’re attending classes. We’re also making sure they continue to have opportunities after graduation.
Since I first took office, we have created and retained over 52,000 new jobs. Many of these, like those coming to De Soto with the new Panasonic battery plant, are good-paying, high-quality jobs that graduates who stay in Kansas are eligible for.
I’ve also partnered with our universities and business community to ensure that Kansas graduates are the best prepared for the jobs we have now. The KU Innovation Park, for example, will contribute more than 4,000 direct jobs in high-growth sectors to help develop, recruit and retain the next generation of innovation companies and workers that will drive Kansas’ long-term economic growth.
I’m proud of my record.
But my opponent, Derek Schmidt, will take us back. He supported the Sam Brownback agenda that drove our state into the ditch in the first place and left our students behind. We’ve come a long way — and we simply can’t afford to go backward now.
Kansans face a really important choice this November.
Now that we’ve steadied the ship, we’re well-positioned for big things.
It is beyond time that we legalize medical marijuana here in Kansas. Kansas is one of three states left that does not permit some form of medical marijuana use. We can’t afford to be the last state at the table on this issue.
Kansas has lost out on billions of dollars and thousands of jobs by not expanding Medicaid. Medicaid expansion would help over 150,000 Kansans access affordable health care. I’ve proposed a plan to expand Medicaid every year since taking office. I’ll propose my fifth plan to the Legislature in January 2023 to finally get this done.
We are also going to continue investing in affordable housing throughout the state. During my first term, we made the largest investments in affordable housing in Kansas history. In my second term, we’re going to continue that work. Kansans need affordable housing to keep them living in Kansas.
And we’re going to continue our work to make college more affordable, just like we’ve done these past four years.
We’ve come a long way, but I believe our best days are ahead of us. I know that we can make Kansas the very best place in America to raise a family.
I hope to earn your vote again this November to keep building on all we’ve done these last four years.
The University Daily Kansan has reached out to the Schmidt campaign repeatedly and not yet received a response.