This article can be found in the University Daily Kansan's 2022 voter guide.
The time has come for you to cast your vote and have your voice heard at all levels of government.
Voting is a fundamental right protected by the U.S. Constitution. Still, it can sometimes feel like a big responsibility you don’t feel empowered to handle with so many people and issues on the ballot.
That’s why we created this voter guide: to help inform you, the voter, about who is on the ballot and where they stand on certain issues.
We’re not endorsing anybody — with advance and mail-in voting more prevalent because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might have already cast your vote, or you might have already decided who you’re going to vote for down the ballot, or you might not have a clue about any of it.
Ads in the media may represent one candidate as the next great leader or as the harbinger of doom, focusing solely on the good or bad of those seeking to represent you in government and getting a salary your tax dollars pay.
But what about issues further down the ballot that might not make it onto the radio on your way to work or into the ads during football games over the weekend? They don’t get as much attention, but you’re voting on them.
Did you know you’re voting to keep or get rid of certain judges in Kansas, including judges on the state Supreme Court that ruled the state constitution protected the right to an abortion? Or what about the two state constitutional amendments on the ballot this time — completely different from the one Kansas voted on back in August regarding access to abortion?
Regardless of where you stand on the issues, our democracy works best when everyone casts their vote and makes their voices heard. Our government can only represent us as well as we represent ourselves at the polls. To be fully represented, we should make an effort to go to the polls, fill out and cast a ballot, and help those around us do the same.
If you aren’t sure if you’re registered to vote in Kansas, the Secretary of State’s website has resources to help you check that, find out where you can vote, and see a sample ballot of what you will be voting on. If you don’t feel confident about what you’re voting on, that’s where the University Daily Kansan comes in.
The Kansan believes that knowledge is power, and we hope to help you confidently cast your vote this November by giving you information on the people and issues you’ll be voting for in a nonpartisan manner. We reached out to every candidate we covered to ask them their stances on the issues, and we present them to you as they came. When we couldn’t hear back from someone, we sourced their answers as best we could.
By reading this voter’s guide, we hope to make you feel empowered in your right to vote on Nov. 8.