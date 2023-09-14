Editor's note: The Lawrence Journal-World has published several stories over the last four months detailing accusations that the Douglas County District Attorney's office failed to notify rape victims that their assailants' sentences had changed. Their coverage has focused on one specific case, Cory Elkins, who the KU Innocence Project represented.
We are publishing this letter without a name to protect the victim's privacy. The Kansan has verified the identity of the letter writer before publication.
To the editor,
An open letter to Jean Gilles Phillips of the University of Kansas law school, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez and Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald.
I am disgusted with the lack of professionalism displayed by the law school and district attorney’s office. Did either of these entities do any due diligence? I think not. Had either done a proper investigation, they would have found a number of criminal violations including assaults on women beyond the two that faced Elkins in court. In fact, Cory Elkins was found through CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) because of a domestic violence charge in California.
Had his rape victims been given notice of the resentencing hearing, as required by the Kansas Constitution and Kansas Statutes, would matters have turned out differently? We will never know.
You say you chose not to notify the victims because it might re-traumatize them. It is you who has re-traumatized them by not notifying them and giving them a chance to process the fact that their rapist is getting out 20 years early because you fought for his release.
Be prepared. Cory Elkins will be out of prison in 2025 and you may have a serial rapist in your community once again. You have put your community, the students at the University of Kansas, yourselves, and all citizens in danger.