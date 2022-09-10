As Liz Truss stood before the nation on her first day in office, the new Prime Minister vowed to “stand for freedom and democracy around the world.”
Yet the Tory leadership candidate affirmed just a month earlier that she would not agree to a second independence referendum for Scotland if appointed Prime Minister.
The statement comes as a big hit to the newly relaunched Yes Campaign, putting a block on the democratic will of the Scottish people should they continue to show support for another referendum.
Just eight years ago, millions of Scots voted in what was described as “the decision of a lifetime” to end their centuries-long union as part of the United Kingdom. The vote resulted in the slimmest margin, 51% No and 49% Yes.
Voters of “No” were won over by lucrative promises of more power and control for the Scottish government as well as a lack of certainty surrounding currency and trade.
A lot has shifted for Scots since 2014, however.
Since the referendum, Scotland has consistently voted for the Scottish National Party, a liberal, left-wing party championing independence, by a big majority. Meanwhile, the rest of the U.K has contrastingly voted for the Conservative Party, leaving Scotland in the troubling position of suffering the decisions of a government it did not vote for.
In 2016, similar struggles ensued with Scotland as a nation voting to remain in the European Union, but the greater U.K. voted to leave, thus dragging Scotland by its heels with it.
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s leader since 2014, argues that these are some of the many reasons Scotland deserves another chance at an independence decision. The many broken and undelivered promises leave Scots with a country that does not resemble the powerful union they were once promised. 2020 polls produced by YouGov indicated that support was now shifting from No to Yes.
With this in mind, 2022 saw Sturgeon relaunching the independence campaign, “IndyRef2,” promising Scots she would seek the necessary Westminster approval for a second election given the country’s shifting path.
The Independence campaign has always faced resistance from Conservatives. The party stands for a traditional union, with its right-wing policies at heart. Sturgeon, however, could not have predicted Truss’ harsh and defiant stance on the issue, with Truss stating that the “best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.”
The idea that a brand-new Prime Minister, who at the time hadn't been elected yet, can defy the people's will is incredibly alarming. The people of Scotland saw too many decisions in recent times that do not respect the democratic wishes of the small yet significant nation, intensifying the uncertainty over our future.
Fortunately for Scotland, Liz Truss is one of the most inconsistent politicians in current politics. As a teenager, Truss was a member and advocate for the Liberal Democrats, a party that, while it may share a small degree of Conservative alignment, is a far cry from what Truss now stands for.
In footage uncovered by ITV News, Truss can be seen branding the monarchy as “disgraceful.” Despite hard feelings, Truss sought the Queen’s approval for her appointment, shaking hands at their first formal meeting Monday.
Nonetheless, Truss once said at a Conservative Party conference in 2014, “We import two-thirds of our cheese. That is a disgrace.” So, monarchy and cheese are clearly great topics of equal distaste for the Tory M.P.
The new leader is thought to be playing up to what the party and its supporters want, not her own views, promising Thatcher-like tax cuts for economic recovery, despite marching against Britain’s first female Prime Minister in the 80s.
Truss, who as a student wanted to legalize drugs, voted to remain in the E.U. in 2016. Now leading the Brexitted country, she stands as a staunch leave campaigner.
Despite all her U-turns, Truss now poses a genuine threat to the democratic foundations of the U.K., saying in her first speech as Prime Minister that she is “determined to deliver.”
Although Scotland has a degree of devolved power, it must surrender to the U.K government on matters of war, international relations and treaties. In doing so, its people are at risk of enduring a government that they did not choose.
If Scots are blocked at their chance at independence, what is to say they should have any say in matters at all, given that the U.K. government is already able to bypass the nation’s wishes? Scotland is clawing to any control it has over government matters, under constant threat from the higher, misaligned Tory rule.
While Truss promised to “ride out of the storm,” her ignorance and disregard for a nation that contributes greatly to the U.K’s economy and houses its nuclear weapons will certainly cause a new one.