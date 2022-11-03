Disclaimer: Strong language is used throughout this column. Discussions of antisemitism and assault are also included.
Lyrical genius and artist are just a few names people, as well as the man himself, have given to Kanye West. Unfortunately for him, these aren’t the only things people are calling him these days.
Antisemite, racist, and for lack of better words, “piece of shit” are just the first names that come up when you search his name — which, I believe, fit the rapper much better.
Ye isn’t new to controversy. For years, interviews have circulated where Ye makes a claim that is either completely inappropriate or, honestly, just flat out wrong. For example, during an interview on TMZ live, Ye was quoted saying that he believed “slavery was a choice.”
Honestly, his ideology isn’t surprising; it’s especially predictable after seeing Ye be so open in his support to former president Donald Trump — who has shown his own racist antics by wishing the death penalty against a group of Black and Latino men, known as the Central Park Five, who were racially targeted and wrongly convicted of aggravated assault and rape — as well as recently sporting a White Lives Matter shirt. Regardless of his motives, his actions show his lack of support for his own community; something I just can’t seem to wrap my head around or begin to accept.
If you thought that was the worst of it, Ye isn’t done yet. Recently, Ye posted on Twitter claiming he wanted to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” He, of course, meant to use the military term “defcon,” but couldn’t even get that right.
I will give it to Ye, his clams are bold, but they are also a whole lot of bullshit.
His words and actions are a reminder that as Americans, we always seem to regress rather than progress. With the Black Lives Matter movements and the overturning of Roe V. Wade, it’s clear America isn’t on the rise like we always claim to be. We are revisiting and suppressing these issues because things don’t change — instead, they get pushed aside for the next generation to deal with.
After numerous rant sessions, Ye’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were temporarily restricted and the posts were taken down; no longer allowing him to post his slander. While many appreciate this, others condemn Twitter for infringing on his First Amendment rights to speak freely.
The people who excuse Ye’s actions by means of First Amendment justifications do not understand that restrictions on free speech apply to the government, not to private corporations like Twitter. Twitter is allowed to censor whatever they feel is necessary on their platform.
So for those arguing on the side of Ye and attacking Twitter and other Meta companies, I would suggest taking a look at their terms of service.
Twitter did the right thing by shutting down Ye’s hateful messages.
Anyone who uses their platform to spread hate is vile. Beyond that, I believe that what Ye has said hasn’t just hurt individuals, but entire communities. Claiming that slavery was some kind of choice while also reinforcing antisemitism completely discredits all the brave individuals who took a stand against these very things many years ago.
The worst part is that those with influence are continuing to back Ye.
Political commentator Candance Owens has defended Ye in a Dailywire post, claiming that “if you are an honest person, you did not think his tweet was anti-Semitic.”
I would consider myself a fairly honest person, and I took offense to Ye’s tweet. If you are someone who wants to see equality, you would think his tweet was antisemitic. Owen’s statement was almost as pathetic as Ye’s tweet itself.
Leaders dating all the way back to Harriet Tubman and Anne Frank continued to proclaim their faith and beliefs while under attack, for the hope that one day a voice like theirs would matter. It’s completely unfair for their actions to be belittled because of some mindless tweets by a guy, who at this point, owes more apologies than days I’ve been alive.
However, there is a difference between hate speech and freedom of speech. I believe in differences of opinion. Someone is allowed to have a different opinion than me, and they’re also allowed to express that in whichever way they choose. However, being openly racist towards a community of people is something that should not be tolerated.
There’s a line that should not be crossed, and Ye has crossed it many times.
As far as Ye’s creativity goes, I believe this becomes a question of whether you are willing to support his art, yet still condemn his actions. Are we encouraging his actions by continuing to give him a platform? Probably. Is it worth it? Probably not.