Attendance is still mandatory and a large part of the final grade in many college classes, but evidence shows that academic success directly stems from student engagement and motivation, not only simply physically being in the classroom.
Most college students are adults and want to be treated as such. Life happens — there are other important events in students’ lives that they should not be forced to miss solely because they cannot afford to miss a class.
According to Paul Pintrich’s Student Motivation in the College Classroom, student motivation is the key factor in student success. When a professor keeps the class engaged and emphasizes important information throughout class, students are more likely to not only attend class, but also enjoy it.
Students are often juggling many other responsibilities outside of their difficult college courses. Balancing school, work, social life, internships, career preparation, and more can put a large strain on students.
Then, you factor in getting sick or simply needing a mental health day, and the need for days off from mandatory classes is clear.
Students in college are adults and must be treated as such. Students deserve the right to choose their priorities, but they also need the opportunity to learn responsibility and accountability for themselves.
In the Daily Collegian, student Kyle Hutchinson said, “If I miss a class or don’t show up, it should negatively impact my academic achievement by way of lower test scores or incomplete homework — not a grade for simply not showing up and sitting in a seat.”
The professors are still being paid whether a student shows up or not, yet professors still place heavy emphasis on attending class. In reality, however, a student may not need to attend the class to be successful in it. And, sometimes, the classes are simply repetitive or boring.
According to Billi Gordon’s article in Psychology Today, “No college student should require micromanagement. It discourages intellectual growth. Michigan never took attendance. They judged academic performance not propensity for subservience and obedience.”
Additionally, with COVID-19 still being a problem in many college communities, mandatory attendance could drive the number back up. The symptoms of COVID are similar to symptoms of the flu or cold, meaning that students with less serious symptoms will be more likely to attend class so that they do not lose points.
Again, making the better decision to take a COVID test before returning to classes could end up costing students the rest of their allowed absences for the semester.
If professors make every class useful and engaging, then students who value their academic and future success will show up and be present in the learning. Professors have a responsibility to the students to teach, but the students have a responsibility to themselves to prioritize what is most important to them.
The choice should be theirs to make.