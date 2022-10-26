“Oh, I thrifted it.”
This is undoubtedly the most sought-after reply when asking where one’s clothes are from among Gen Z. There seems to be nothing more trendy than secondhand shopping after the pandemic. There is a sense of pride in knowing that your clothing is unique and cheap.
Thrifting clothing has gone from a necessity for lower-class citizens to a sought-after stylistic choice that makes you seemingly unique.
Those who have been forced to shop second-hand have been taunted and ridiculed by those around them for most of their lives. But when upper-class consumers began to thrift and glamorize the idea of vintage shopping, it was suddenly an acceptable practice among shoppers.
Although thrifting is beneficial and contrasts the effects of fast fashion, most young people are thrifting simply because it is trendy. A 2018 McKinsey report shows that Generation Z sees clothing consumption as “an expression of individual identity” rather than a necessity.
The Generation Z justification for thrifting is hypocritical.
Thrifting might be beneficial for the environment, but it still disproportionately affects those who rely on thrifting for clothing. Those who have the money to buy clothing are taking away from those who have few alternatives.
Because of the large influx of second-hand shoppers, stores could mark up clothing simply because it can be labeled as vintage and, therefore, trendy. This poses an obvious problem for those seeking to purchase clothes for cheaper.
Not only can trendy thrifting take from those in lower socioeconomic classes, but trends can take from those with larger body types. Trends that enforce skinny people wearing baggy clothes cause more people to buy plus-sized clothing. This leaves poor and plus-sized people with few options when shopping.
Thrifting is a key example of the effects that trends have on our generation. Thrifting has always been a sustainable alternative to regular shopping, but classist ideals stopped many from doing so.
I can admit that I have witnessed and even taken part in the ridicule that lower-class citizens received before thrifting was trendy. Now, my friends and I thrift on our days off for fun.
Avoiding fast fashion is always a good idea for the environment. Still, it isn’t uncommon for higher-class citizens to take necessities like thrifting and turn them into fun and quirky things.
The price and environmental benefits that thrifting provides are beneficial in many ways. There is no fault in shopping secondhand, but being mindful is key when shopping.