Last year, the United States marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Until then, the anniversary had always been solemn for me but also remote and shrouded in mystery.
Like the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr or the Hyatt Regency Disaster, Sept. 11 saddened me not because I was there, but because it saddened my countrymen.
Since my earliest abilities to understand the news, I recall listening to my grandmother remember how she was called off the golf course via loudspeaker to learn of the attacks in a locker room, or my stepfather, who told me how his colleague avoided catastrophe by waiting at home for a cable repairman instead of going to work at the South Tower.
My mother would recall the eerie silence of her office as she walked into work that morning. Working for youth services meant her office was always full of noise. Not that day.
There, crowded around a tabletop black and white television, her office watched as the South Tower collapsed. America was under attack.
For her, the pain felt that morning was for more than her country; my mother knew that within two months, she would have to bring a new life into a wounded nation and a changing world.
Born in November of 2001, I am about as old as one can be with no first-hand experience of the September 11 tragedies.
It is shocking how quickly something, once passed from breaking news to national mythology, becomes material for irreverence.
As a member of the post-9/11 generation, the anniversary of the tragedy has become a day where increasingly, the timelines of my and my peer’s social media is full of more memes than memories, more edgy retweets than remembrances. Being part of this generation, expecting such irreverence had come to be part and parcel of the anniversary for me, until last year.
I do not know what possessed me, but in remembering the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, I watched archival footage of the National Prayer Service, held at the Washington National Cathedral on September 14,2001.
In attendance were four U.S. Presidents, the heads of the numerous divisions of the U.S. Military, legislators from both houses and every party and an innumerable number of international dignitaries and representatives. The service was officiated by Islamic, Jewish and Christian leaders from across the United States.
Watching that service, like watching footage of the Easter Parade, or Kennedy’s inaugural address, granted me if only for a moment, a private viewing of an America I did not, and will never know. In today’s divided country, it is difficult to imagine a situation where the leaders of the nation, religiously and politically divided, would come together on bended knees and acknowledge the simple truth that we are all in this together, whether we like it or not. It is difficult to imagine going to the President for reassurance and coming away feeling listened to and confident in our abilities to vanquish evil.
Until watching the National Prayer Service last year, I did not know how much the events of September 11 changed this country – how solemn and serious the nation could be.
Until watching the National Prayer Service, I did not know just how much the hearts of the world bled for the United States.
Until watching the National Prayer Service, I did not know how unified in spirit and purpose the United States could be.
Catholic and Protestant, Muslim and Jew, Republican and Democrat, when wounded, we are there for one another — or at least we can be.
As the colors were posted, the rumble of the organ sounded across the cathedral, and for a moment, together, moving their lips in song, the leaders of this country were bound by something bigger than political ego or business interest – on a hill outside of central D.C., under the spires of the National Cathedral, the leaders of the United States stood together as an example for all the citizens of this nation. Evil will not triumph over the American spirit, and it will not triumph over the universal spirit of good.
This year, as we remember the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, let us not let our secondhand awareness of the tragedy cloud our solemn duty toward the dead. Let not our inability to imagine what it was like to watch the towers fall on live television allow us to snuff the flame of unity, liberty, and love kindled in our countrymen’s hearts in the aftermath of the tragedy.
This year, set aside the impulse to retweet the inside job jokes or like the conspiracy theory memes.
Though now over an entire young adulthood removed from the disaster, let us, on this 9/11 anniversary day, remind ourselves of the spirit of unity that washed the nation in 2001. Let us continue living in the hope our country vowed to maintain in the Washington National Cathedral 21 years ago.
As Rev. Nathan Baxter, dean of the National Cathedral, told America that morning, “Evil has visited America this week and too many of her children are no more … [in our anger, let us not] become the evil we deplore.”