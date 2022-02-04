Your ex gets a bad haircut. Your best friend has an affair. Your boss is arrested. What do you do with this new, juicy information?
If your first instinct is to report the information to your friends, don’t worry. You’re likely just following in the steps of our ancestors who gossiped in order to establish standards on what is socially acceptable, bond with others and spread valuable information to social networks.
For my entire life, however, I’ve been taught that gossiping is mean-spirited and hurtful and makes the gossiper untrustworthy. That it is a tell-tale sign of a bad friend. And, depending on the kind of gossip — these stereotypes are hard to argue with.
Despite its negative reputation, gossip is generally neutral, with only 3-4% of it categorized as malicious. Ideas about gossip, however, are overwhelmingly negative.
It’s no secret that negative gossip has negative effects on those who are talked about, but hardly any attention is given to the benefits of gossiping in building stronger friendships, boosting self-esteem and creating shared identities.
A study conducted by psychologists at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin found that if two people share negative opinions on someone they are more likely to feel closer to each other and form stronger bonds than if they felt positively. Another study discovered that gossip serves the collective good of a group by excluding others who behave selfishly or undesirably.
Gossiping can also teach people lessons. In one study, participants who were told “bad” gossip about others were more likely to say they learned a lesson from it. Another study found that gossiping increases self-esteem, encourages self-improvement and self-promotion.
As long as those gossiped about are not made aware of the gossip, it is completely harmless — even beneficial. Without gossip, conversations would not only be mundane but would also protect those who deserve to be held accountable for their actions.
Though gossip’s reputation has been anything but positive, negative stereotypes are unfairly applied to mostly women, commonly seen as the main perpetrators of negative gossip.
However, women engage in “tear-down” gossip at nearly the same rate as men. Another study found that men and women generally gossip about the same subjects for the same amount of time daily, though men are more likely to lie about how much they really gossip.
Even though men and women gossip at around the same rate, women are the figureheads for gossip. Perhaps this is because when males gossip, especially about females, it is often called “locker room talk” or “boys being boys.” When women gossip, however, it is stigmatized.
Though portrayed as a method to put down other women, gossip actually strengthens friendships in all-gendered friendships, including women.
In my experience, gossip is mostly meaningless and doesn’t deserve its bad reputation. Everyone gossips — whether we’d like to admit it or not. Gossiping has a plethora of benefits for those who participate.
So next time you feel guilty about gossiping with your friends, remember it may not be as bad as you think. You’re not a b*tch for gossiping— you’re just like everyone else.