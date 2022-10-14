I don’t believe anyone really wants to drink multiple Natural Light seltzers in a dark, sweaty room where the girl-to-guy ratio is comparable to that of a forest; a room of many trunks, but even more leaves.
Let's be honest, most people — including myself — go to out to be seen by a hot frat boy with a snapback and, hopefully, make it out of the basement and into a room. Even if you plan on going to hang out with your girlfriends, can you honestly say the thought doesn’t cross your mind?
Hookup culture has become routine in today's society, especially between college students, where heightened sexuality is not only routine but often encouraged to “find yourself.” Besides school work, I would argue it's one of the top three activities college students engage in. A statistic provided by Irene Daraman says that “72% of men and women participate in hookups,” and from what I’ve seen and heard, I believe it.
Listen, I am not high-and-mighty — I am no exception. I, too, fell into the world of hookup culture. In fact, I was encapsulated by it.
And why wouldn’t you be? It's new, exciting and can be a huge confidence builder for a few moments or even a few days. But the real question lies in whether that initial validation is worth it. The harsh reality of hookup culture is that after the initial validation, most participants are left feeling as empty as before.
Elena Weissman, a writer for Psychology Today's: Psy-College-y Today interviewed 23 students in her anthropology course, and found that “both genders felt pretty excited about the hook up scene,” and many “enthusiastically endorsed it.” One woman Weissman interviewed explained hooking up as having no consequences and no repercussions. If you don’t know them, how could you possibly get hurt?
This thought process has turned hookup culture into what it is today. Most 19 year-olds aren’t looking for something serious. Without having any real, tangible knowledge on what it takes to maintain and create a successful, healthy relationship, most don’t understand what “serious” means.
Because of this, many prefer to fill their need for sexual interaction with someone they’ve known for less than half an hour: it’s a way to protect yourself emotionally and an excuse for lack of vulnerability. A report on NPR about hookup culture explained that “developing an emotional attachment to a casual sex partner is one of the biggest breaches of societal norms.”
If you are thinking that seems backwards, don’t worry, it is. Yes, you are vulnerable in the sense that you are fully naked on some $20 sheets, but your inner, most valuable self is locked safely inside. They don’t know what's in the box, they just know the packaging.
Whether you think you are emotionally and physically capable of opening yourself up to a world of immense desire, it's highly likely you'll be unable to escape unscathed. A study by Elizabeth L. Paul found that those who had engaged in meaningless sex had lower levels of self esteem than those who did not.
I know the results of hookup culture first-hand. I am a victim of frat basements and sticky bar floors. No matter how many pointless make out sessions you have with guys you can’t remember, it doesn’t seem to fill the need for connection. If anything, it always made me feel more distant from emotional connection.
So next time you see his dreamy eyes and polo shirt, save yourself the trouble and lead with a hand and a listening ear. I can almost guarantee that the risk of heartache is better than the tongue lodging you are about to experience.