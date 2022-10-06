When I tell people my place of work, they look at me with disgust. It's a job that most feel they are above — a job for the lowest of the low.
McDonald’s is synonymous with dead-end positions and is recognized as a hub for failed, burger-flipping employees globally. But having worked there, I’ve come to realize that the fast-food powerhouse and its hard-working teams deserve to have that stigma broken.
McDonald’s employees are always thought as lazy, incompetent and unsuccessful people. When I first started working there, I’ll admit I was embarrassed to be a part of it because of these stereotypes.
I knew that my role put a picture into people’s heads, recognizing me as someone incapable of achieving any better. Before I really understood what it means to work for the company, society conditioned me to believe it was only a negative thing, a sign of my failure in the world.
In a low-skilled job like McDonald’s, it's understandable that in the past, the company was known for hiring low-lifes. McDonald’s is a job that lacks appeal to most with low-paid, thankless work. It can be hard for the company to get strong candidates through the doors. I’ve met a lot of employees who came from disadvantaged backgrounds that are just hoping to make ends meet. I’ve also had my share of colleagues with bad attitudes and a lack of people-skills.
Customers are always quick to tell me their horror stories like when they were served by someone rude or being given the wrong order. In my experience, customers have expressed genuine shock and surprise when I serve with manners or friendliness.
However, the stereotypes are transpiring for a reason, and only account for an unfortunate minority of the company’s modern day workers.
McDonald’s has managed to shift its workforce with one major factor: flexibility. By offering uniquely flexible scheduling, McDonald’s was a job that worked for me, offering any and every hour I wanted around my volatile college timetable. I was skeptical of a zero-hour contract at first, fearing no hours or income, but have been surprised to never have to fight for hours.
For the same reason, McDonald’s has built a diverse workplace, because this flexibility works for so many groups. The stereotype that high-school dropouts run each store is long out-dated.
I found myself working with parents, high schoolers, college kids, Ph.D candidates, even retirees. The collective of such a diverse group made for good life experience.
McDonalds is responsible for the majority of skills I will take into my graduate workplace. From confidence to interpersonal skills to hygiene and food safety or security and cash handling, the experiences I gained from being a part of such a well-established company are invaluable.
It was clear from the beginning of my time in the company that McDonald’s is big in championing internal progression and opportunities. The company loves to promote from within, offering multiple chances a year to climb up the in-store ladder with roles like crew trainer, customer experience leader and shift manager.
I was promoted after less than a year in the company to a crew trainer just by holding a positive attitude and a sufficient knowledge of the stations. I know others who have made it as far as salaried managers despite being young and having no college education. In the UK, even the lowest level position — crew member — has the opportunity to take on experiences in head office departments on a 6-month basis.
Now, of course, we must be realistic when discussing the job. It is in no way glamorous, and it requires a thick skin. Expect to experience every type of abusive customer imaginable. The position welcomes a lot of unskilled and demotivated workers, and in turn, it can feel like you are the only one actually working. The frequent development opportunities can mean employees are rushed through it, leaving stores ran on inexperience and incompetence. And most importantly, the smell; many of my clothes will never recover from the stench of grease the job has imprinted upon them.
Tough times aside, I owe a lot of my personal development to my role at McDonald’s. The job is incredibly fast-paced and there is never a dull moment. There are a lot of great benefits, like meals on shift and a chance to meet some incredible people. The stigma is unfortunate, but if you just look beyond it, it is not all as it seems.