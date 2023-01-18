Camp resident Anthony Cipollaro is worried about the future. After finding some stability in living for a few months within the homeless camp located in North Lawrence, he will soon have to return to the streets, unsure of his next move.
Cipollaro moved here just a month after the city designated a small parcel of government land to the homelessness effort, but with the city reversing their decision due to recent minor incidents, the city now expects him to vacate the land they gave him and other residents by March 12. But after installing the camp to support the city’s homelessness situation, is it really in the city’s best interest to tear down the site?
The camp was set up in response to the overflow of homeless shelters within the city back in September and is currently located in a lot in North Lawrence behind Johnny’s Tavern.
The integration was said to be bumpy at first, but with the help of residents like Jennifer Adams, also known as “camp mom,” the parcel inhabitants have been able to form a community.
“They’re actually coming from being hermits to — they’ve bonded, and we’ve built a community out there,” Adams told the Lawrence Times. “When one person starts to go down, everybody’s there to help build it back up. We don’t leave anybody to just deal. And by closing this down, you’re destroying all that’s been built.”
Although the camp began to prosper, the city has since pulled its support when local businesses began to complain due to the camp's proximity.
On Dec. 13, 2022, the City of Lawrence released a statement positioning itself dedicated to relocating the camp’s residents to a temporary Winter Emergency Shelter.
“The City plans to remove City support from the site by the end of January 2023, which means bringing the property back to its original state,” the City of Lawrence said in a news release. “This includes removing tents, trailers, fencing, port-a-johns, trash containers and dumpsters as well as any other property discarded by current campers. It also includes removing City staff support.”
While this action would likely appease business owners and provide temporary shelter, the disruption and relocation of the camp’s residents would be detrimental to the progress made within the camp.
“We have definitely shown the city that we care about having our location established like this,” Cipollaro said. “For the first time ever I’m wearing gloves right now and we have meals often because people know to bring donations here. Once we relocate, all those resources are off the table.”
Cipollaro and his partner have been able to thrive within the camp this winter, claiming to be eating meals often and staying warm, even during one the coldest winters in Kansas to date.
With this constant influx in the city’s decision-making, the local government seems eager to push the issue off to a later date rather than enact lasting change. The city had previously instituted city officials to govern the site but have since removed their support as the eviction notices went up.
While the Winter Emergency Shelter proposal is a solution, it is not a long-lasting one that will give the community a space for consistency and growth. As there are no current post-Winter Emergency Shelter plans, it is likely that the city will continue to relocate the community causing disorientation and a lack of centralized resources.
For the camp’s residents to achieve real growth and change, the camp’s location must be kept. This way, charity and government organizations can consistently donate, clothe and feed the camp’s residents with the unhoused being concentrated at one location.
Secondly, if the city’s primary motivation for relocating the residents stems from concerns made by neighboring businesses, the city must hire either city officials or current camp residents to ensure governance over the camp to prevent such incidents. Hiring people already living within the camp will give a stable source of income, as well as an incentive to maintain the community.
But Cipollaro contends that the camp already maintains community even without outside incentives.
“We’re all kind of a big family,” Cipollaro said. “The main thing that has kept us through these sub-zero temperatures is strength in numbers. There’s just so much on the table here to lose.”
The city has already taken down many tents within the camp and has gone forward with the Emergency Winter Shelter plan. But after the winter comes to pass, these residents will have nowhere to go and will likely find themselves in the same predicament come next winter.
If the city decides to keep the camp and place responsibility on either hired city workers or the camp’s own residents to maintain governance, the camp’s residents will continue to gather resources and be able to manage the poverty they are currently battling against.
“I hope they can see past the politics of it all and see that there’s lives that would have been lost had it not been for the resources we received and the tents we’ve been able to keep up,” Cipollaro said.