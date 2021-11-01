The University of Kansas recently informed all employees that they will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 8 to comply with a federal mandate.
The university is seemly doing the bare minimum to ensure its community is vaccinated; had there been no federal mandate, who is to say that the university would require employee vaccination themselves.
In the notice to university employees, Chancellor Douglas Girod cited President Joe Biden’s Sept. executive order, which requires employees of institutions that contract with the federal government to be fully vaccinated.
Included among those KU employees that are now required to be vaccinated are student employees. As a KU Ambassador, I fall under this umbrella.
While I am happy to comply with the vaccine requirement — I have already received both doses — the university’s decision to do the bare minimum in regards to vaccine requirements is quizzical. By mandating the vaccine for employees only, the university is signaling that the well-being of all KU students is not of paramount importance, just student workers.
I previously argued the university has a moral obligation to mandate the vaccine campus-wide, and I still believe that to hold up. However, I am now more so dismayed by the lack of a sensible approach towards the vaccine by administration.
If students employed on campus are required to receive the vaccine, why can that not be taken one step further to require the rest of the student body to also get vaccinated?
Chancellor Girod and the rest of the university administration must seize the moment and pair the federal vaccine mandate with a university-wide one to ensure the entire community gets vaccinated.
Not only is that the risk averse decision to be made, but it would also create a mandate with the public health interests of the entire campus community in mind.