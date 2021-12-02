Cancel culture is intended to hold people accountable. In some ways, it does its job well.
#MuteRKelly and the #MeToo movement are two great examples of accountability. In each instance, public outrage on social media was a good thing because these men deserve to be deplatformed.
However, these are examples of consequence culture, not cancel culture. The key difference is based on legality — if a person breaks a law, people will advocate for consequences until they get what they deserve.
Cancel culture takes this a step further as it enforces the toxic idea that no one can recover from past mistakes, change their minds or improve as people.
Instead, every mistake, even from decades ago, must be overdramatized and blown out of proportion until that person is essentially run off the Internet.
Take YouTuber Shane Dawson, for example, who was canceled for making offensive jokes more than ten years ago. As a result, he was bullied off the Internet despite his old content being completely unrecognizable from his new content.
Because of mistakes made over ten years ago, he lost millions of followers, was dropped from sponsorships and had his reputation tarnished.
Take the case of Kevin Hart, too, who was supposed to host the 2018 Oscars until decade-old tweets and comedy routines resurfaced. Hart was given the choice to either apologize, which he previously did, or step down from his hosting position. Hart chose to step down, saying he already apologized for his comments and should not be expected to constantly do so.
It’s unreasonable to enforce today’s standards of offensive jokes onto social media posts made before they were universally accepted.
Many iconic movies — such as Sixteen Candles and Tropic Thunder — would have been canceled before even hitting the box office for its offensive content, including exacerbating Asian stereotypes and using blackface for humor.
What was previously acceptable is not anymore. Does that mean we should boycott them just because they do not meet today’s standards?
Cancel culture insists the only way to ensure someone changes is to relentlessly bully, harass and publicly shame until the perpetrator receives repercussions. It removes all gray areas between good and bad and enlists a mob mentality to ensure that someone will receive punishment even if they offend only one person.
Even so, most celebrities recover from cancel culture once the Internet finds a new target and moves on to harass another.
Kanye West was previously canceled in 2018 for claiming that slavery was a choice but went onto release Jesus is King just one year later, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.
Similarly, Taylor Swift came under fire just a few months ago for alleged racial insensitivity and for dating then 17-year-old Conor Kennedy while she was 20. Despite this, just a few months later, her re-released album, “Red: Taylor’s Version,” topped charts and broke records.
In this way, cancel culture only serves to benefit the rich and famous, who are able to recover relatively quickly from being “canceled.” For others, however, recovery is not so easy and the consequences are even more devastating.
In 2012, Lindsey Stone posted a photo to her small number of followers of Stone flashing her middle finger and pretending to scream in front of the Arlington National Cemetery. Almost overnight, thousands of people began spreading the image and demanding that she lose her job. Stone was fired from her job, subsequently experiencing depression and insomnia.
This is the case for thousands of other average Americans. No one should have their lives ruined over social media posts — it’s unfair.
Allow people to grow and change without humiliation.